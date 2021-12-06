Putting some tinsel around your week…

Whether you’re looking for great deals, tasty meals or an inundation of snowy festive feels — as always, we got you Abu Dhabi.

Sunday, December 12

Going for golden

The news just in, is that we’re getting not one but two huge EDM artists — Martin Garrix and DJ Snake — to replace the Foo Fighters who had to pull out of Sunday’s Yasalam conert. And it’s huge news, Martin Garrix was ranked at the very top spot of DJ Mag‘s Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years between 2016 and 2018. Garrix is probably best known for his monster club hits “Animals”, “In the Name of Love” and “Scared to Be Lonely”. DJ Snake has manufactured beats and featured on collabs for some of the biggest acts on the EDM, dance hall and hip-hop scene. His singles “Taki-Taki”, “Loc Contigo” and “Enzo” from his most recent album demonstrate a wild range of beautifully eclectic, big noise beats. And to ensure you get the very best spectating experience, Golden Circle passes (which help you jump queues and give your priority viewing) are recommended.

Dhs395. yasmarinacircuit.com

Feeders of the lost shark

Recently opened homage to the life aquatic, The National Aquarium is full of salt water surprises. Take for example, their range of marine life meet and greets — you can have an ‘Ocean Encounter’, feeding sharks measuring up to two metres in length for just Dhs180. And that price includes access to the ‘Aquarium Journey’.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

The Wolf of White street

Having just launched at Yas Bay on December 9, just in time for the wild ride of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 (and its Yasalam concerts), White Abu Dhabi aims to supply the capital’s premier clubbing experience. White Abu Dhabi innovative speaker system will bang to the sounds of hip-hop, R&B, grime and drill — featuring the rhythmic talent of global music A-Listers. Names like Australian hip hop icon Masked Wolf — who’ll be spitting mic thunder and dropping beats from down under on Sunday, December 12.

Yas Bay. Reservation Email: reservations@whiteabudhabi.com, @WhiteAbuDhabi

Monday, December 13

Rise and soujouk

If you’re all about that chicken life, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the Malak Al Tawouk menu. Their collection of great tasting food keeps growing… They’ve got burgers, sliders, hot dogs and now there’s even a new breakfast range helping you get that lush Levant food fix in the AM. Available between 8am and midday new menu items include a labneh platter, halloumi platter, eggs and soujouk platter, eggs and cheese platter, an eggs with cheese and turkey platter and a range of special brekkie-inspired sandwiches.

Delivery service from Khalifa City. tel: (600) 500 961, @malakaltawoukuae

Tuesday, December 14

Posing on the beach

Bodytree Wellness Studio offers a selection of their guided yoga and pilates sessions at Saadiyat Beach Club, so you can get those zen gains on the grains. You can choose classes such as Restorative Yoga, Hatha Yoga and Total Body Care Pilates all within the soothing reach of blue horizons and onshore breeze. Bodytree also offer occasional yoga staycation retreats, for an extended nama-stays.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, single classes available from Dhs95, there are discounts for Saadiyat Beach Club members and booking in batches

Wednesday, December 15

Drawing conclusions

Whether you’re a seasoned scribbler or someone that struggles to keep it between the lines, ‘Drawing at the Museum’ invites art enthusiasts on a short sketching tour of the museum. Held every Wednesday and lead by the Museum Educator you’ll learn insider skills, artistic trickery and see a different side to this world-class museum. It’s currently going for a song too, get into this Wednesday’s class at a cost of just Dhs50 (which includes the admission ticket).

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs57. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Getty/Provided