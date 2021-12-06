It’s the ultimate playground for both adults and children…

Many Dubai venues are changing their mindset to ‘bigger is better’, with places such as Brass Monkey and Bla Bla adopting an ‘everything under one roof’ stance. Soon, a brand new player will come to town, with the opening of huge dining and entertainment venue, Tr88house.

This giant funhouse can be found on Bluewaters Island, opposite the newly-opened Madame Tussauds, and its slated to open in mid-December. Promising to be the ultimate playground for both adults and children alike, boasting a trampoline park, a laser tag arena, soft play, and a glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience.

The venue is spread out over 65,000 square feet, with attractions for every age, from little ones to teenagers, and adults too. There will also be a food hall to satisfy the hunger you worked up while playing to your hearts’ content. Whilst we can’t show you any official renders of the venue yet, Tr88house has been sharing teasers on social media.

It looks like no detail has been spared in the eclectic design, which even features wood ‘tree’ beams, suggesting a focus on animals and plants, plus glow in the dark accents, and fun tiki totem poles. A glimpse of an open kitchen has also been shared, framed in cool industrial metals, as well as a snap of the soft play area.

Whilst an exact date for opening to the public has not yet been revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know when we do.

Tr88house, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, coming soon. Instagram: @tr88house Facebook: @tr88house.dubai

