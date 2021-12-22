It’s been two years since the composer has performed live…

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is performing a special concert tonight at Expo 2020 Dubai tonight, Wednesday, December 22.

It has been almost two years since the composer has performed his timeless music. He will be joined by a host of other Indian musicians and stars during the show.

The performance will take place at Expo 2020’s Jubilee Park starting at 8pm.

Other stars you can expect to see on the line-up include legendary Harìharan, musical director Ranjit Barot; Indian actor and musician Andrea Jeremiah; and popular playback singers Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi, Haricharan, Javed Ali, Shweta Mohan and Rakshita Suresh, plus rappers Blaaze and Shivang.

The concert will feature a mix of AR Rahman’s most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions – all performed by the ensemble.

AR Rahman made his debut back in 1992 with a film titled ‘Roja’. At this performance, the singing star stated that the audience can expect music that spans his entire musical career.

AR Rahman stated, ‘It feels really special to come back for this Expo 2020 performance with some of my favourite singers and instrumentalists to play three decades of my music! We are going to premiere music from our most ambitious project for you… Are you ready?’

The one-off concert is open to Expo 2020 ticket-holders, but given AR Rahman’s popularity, it is expected to fill up quickly. Arrive early to get a spot as seats are served on a first-come, first-served basis.

A number of ticket options are available on the Expo 2020 Dubai website, so pick one that suits you best and head on over. At the moment, the world’s greatest show is also offering a free Expo pass when you dine at one of 23 Expo restaurants. You can find more information and the list of participating restaurants here.

Featured image: Getty Images