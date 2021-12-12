You can watch Infinite Nights starring Alicia Keys online now…

Superstar singer-songwriter Alicia Keys took to the stage at Al Wasl Dome in Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday December 10. Visitors to Expo on the day had the chance to see the performer live, belting out hits from her new double album, Keys.

Those who weren’t one of the lucky visitors able to catch a glimpse of the singer don’t have to miss out completely though, as the full concert is available to stream right now on Expo’s virtual portal, YouTube, Expo TV and Facebook. You can also catch it on Oculus for a virtual reality experience.

Viewers will be able to enjoy a first glimpse of Keys, and many of the new songs featured on it. The album marks 20 years of music from the talented artist, who also performed a series of ballads from throughout her two-decade career.

See the full performance in 4K here:

Standing on a revolving stage, fans dispersed across the dome were able to enjoy a view of Alicia, as the show was displayed on world’s largest 360-degree projection surface in Al Wasl Dome.

More than just a wonder with her vocals, Alicia Keys is known for her incredible skills on the piano, so fans can enjoy many a medley from the huge grand piano situated on the stage, alongside a live band.

Enjoy the show…

Image: Instagram