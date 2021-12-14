When the sun goes down, Expo 2020 Dubai lights up…

The beauty of Expo 2020 Dubai really has to be appreciated in the evening. After dark the dome lights up, the pavilions come to life and the dining scene thrives. With cuisines from all over the world, Expo’s restaurant offering is unmatched.

For a limited time, visitors who dine at one of 20 Expo restaurants can redeem the price of their entrance pass off their meal. Between December 9, 2021 and January 7, 2022, purchase an Expo 2020 day pass in advance and make a restaurant reservation for any time after 8.30pm on same day on the Expo website.

Each person at the table can redeem the Dhs95 pass credit off their bill, provided that they reach the Dhs100 minimum spend required. You must dine at the selected restaurant on the same day, after 8.30pm and before January 7, 2022 (excluding December 25 and 31).

Participating restaurants include:

The National by Geoffrey Zakarian

Adrift Burger Bar

Baron

Iris

Jubilee

DA by Crab Chic

Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

Mezzeh Restaurant in Rising Flavours

Seafood Market by Souq in Rising Flavours

Scarpetta Mercato

Garden on 1 – Sports Bar

Long Chim

Alif Café by Farm2Table

Café Milano

Canvas by Coffee Culture

Kojaki

Kutir

Mudrá

Xyst

Hunter & Barrel

Fish Beach Taverna

Bussola

Grand Beirut

For the full terms and conditions and to make your reservation, check out all the information on the Expo 2020 Dubai website.