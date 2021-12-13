Sponsored: Enjoy views of Ain Dubai from this sky high venue…

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year, a chance to look back on the memories you’ve made and celebrate with friends and family, so you’ll want to ensure you welcome in 2022 in style.

Experience the magic of New Year’s Eve in Dubai from the Grand Club Lounge at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. The 25th-floor venue offers unbelievable views of the fireworks and Ain Dubai, making a setting to remember.

The exclusive venue has limited tables carefully placed and selected to ensure everyone has direct views of the fireworks and comfortable seating, unlimited champagne and exquisite canapés.

Priced at Dhs1,500 per person, the event runs from 10pm to 1am, giving you three hours of non-stop bubbles and canapés as you countdown to the new year.

Choosing a place to celebrate New Year’s Eve can be a tricky decision, but with Habtoor’s unfaltering hospitality and the ultimate viewpoint, the Grand Club Lounge is a surefire option.

Spaces are limited so be sure to get yourself booked in before it’s too late. Get in touch with the team for more information by calling (0)4 408 4257 or emailing hgrs.fbreservation@habtoorhospitality.com.

Grand Club Lounge, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR, Dec 31, 10pm to 1am, Dhs1,500. Tel: (04 408 4257. habtoorgranddining.com