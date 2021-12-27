Save a little extra cash to spend on more items…

If you thought shopping season was over now that Christmas has passed, here’s a Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) deal that will give you another reason to hit the malls again.

For a week, starting today Monday, December 27 to Sunday, January 2, DSF’s popular shopping deal – ‘VAT on us’ is back with some cool deals and promotions. So, if part of your New Year’s resolution is to upgrade your fashion style, here’s the sign to shop for some new attire.

What is ‘VAT on us‘? It means that VAT will be covered by the store, so you don’t have to pay for it. You will just need to pay the amount you see on the tag, nothing more.

The promotion is available at all stores by Club Apparel and 6thStreet.com – so, yes, if you are one of those individuals who prefer shopping via a computer, the promotion is available online, too.

Here are the brands that are taking part in the promotion: ACO Price, Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Anne Klein, Ardene, Athlete’s Co, BBZ, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Calvin Klein, CCC, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, HEMA Amsterdam, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, Nautica, Nine West, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Skyzone, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger and Toms.

Additionally, if you spend more than Dhs200, you will be entered into a draw where the main prize is Dhs100,000 in Club Apparel points. Seven other lucky shoppers stand a chance to win Dhs10,000 in Club Apparel points, while a further 24 shoppers will be in with the chance of winning Dhs1,250 in Club Apparel points.

The Club Apparel Points can be redeemed at any of the participating Club Apparel Stores. Find out more here.

For more information, visit @StyledByDubai, @CelebrateDubai and mydsf.ae.

Images: Dubai Shopping Festival