The popular outdoor bazaar is back for a week…

Want to enjoy some shopping, great food and festive fun? Make a beeline to Etisalat Market OTB this Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

The festival’s flagship alternative shopping destination is back at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai for a week until Thursday, December 30. The best news? There is no entry fee.

There’s plenty to see and do at this popular market with this year’s theme taking a focus on Asian pop culture. At the market, guests will be able to support Emirati and UAE-based entrepreneurs and discover unique fashion and flavours from dozens of homegrown brands.

Those looking to up their fashion game can browse through some of Korea and Japan’s finest fashion and beauty brands. There’s vintage chunky shoes, throwback street and sportswear, flamboyant patterns and more.

For the foodies or those who want to refuel after a day of stall hopping, there are over 100 homegrown retail brands and 27 food stops.

For some more fun, Etisalat Market OTB has added in a roller skate rink and padel tennis court. You can watch or take on your family and friends in singles or double matches. Yes, there are prize giveaways, too.

Don’t forget to visit the Instagrammable spots at the market for a photo memory.

There are special programs and weekends that are jam-packed with plenty on the music and dance front including K-Pop dance shows. Fans of Squid Games will be able to partake in games based on the hit Netflix TV show and there’s a special BTS Day you don’t want to miss.

For more information, head to visitdubai.com

Etisalat Market OTB, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily until Dec 30, Sun to Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thur 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am, free entry. @dsf_markets

Images: Supplied