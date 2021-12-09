The airline expects 1.1 million passengers to pass through Terminal 3 during the Christmas period…

In anticipation of another busy travel period over Christmas and New Year, Emirates have issued a warning to passengers travelling through Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the next few weeks.

Passengers have been told to allow extra time in their journeys, arrive at least three hours prior to departure and setting off early to allow for any potential traffic delays. Customers who arrive less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.

The airline is predicting a peak surge of close to 250,000 travellers this weekend, but the busy period will continue until December 21. School holidays begin from December 12, hence the busy traffic period of increased travellers visiting home over Christmas.

Customers are urged to use the self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a contactless airport experience. There are 32 new self-service bag drop machines and 16 self-service kiosks, which are manned by Emirates staff to assist passengers.

To speed things up, it’s always best to check in online, which you can do as early as 48 hours prior to your flight. You can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flying.

After checking in, passengers are advised to ensure they get to their boarding gate on time. Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before the flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure.

Safe travels!

Images: Emirates