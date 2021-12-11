Sad news for rock fans…

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and 12-time Grammy award-winners Foo Fighters have had to cancel their date with the UAE capital just a day before their scheduled gig on Sunday December 12.

The legendary band were on the line-up to close out the Yasalam After-Race Concerts in what was set to be an iconic way to finish the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

An Instagram and Tweet published on the official Yasalam social media channels stated that: “Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the AbuDhabiGP Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday 12 December.

“The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.

But the historic #F1Finale weekend still goes on with its #NewMoves, vibrant atmosphere, and racing action as we look forward to settle the most intense title fight and crown a champion tomorrow right here #InAbuDhabi.”

The after-race concerts, which have been taking place every night since December 9 at Yas Island’s newly-renamed Etihad Park, have been a roaring success thus far, kicking off with US star Khalid on December 9, who performed a string of hits, including 8teen and Twenty One. Meanwhile, Day 2 saw UK grime music sensation Stormzy take the same stage on Friday, December 10, with Lewis Capaldi set to grace the stage tonight (December 11).

Stay tuned for more updates…

Images: Getty