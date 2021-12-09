Kids can meet Cinderella at this festive Abu Dhabi brunch
If the shoe fits…
Theatre by Erth is bringing a real Cinderella story to the stage this December, with a theatrical production of the time-honored fairytale, of the same name.
It’s a classic princess story of crystal slippers, pumpkin carriages, comic relief in the form of Buttons, ugly sisters, fairy godmothers, and the age-old story of Cinderella’s will-they-wont-they? with the handsome prince.
That’s taking place across multiple timings at Theatre by Erth between December 16 and December 27, ticket prices start at Dhs97 and are available from abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net.
You shall go to the brunch
But before that all goes down, on Friday December 10, Cinderella, along with other members of the cast, will be sprinkling a little bit of her theatrical fairy dust over a special meet and greet family brunch.
In addition to a fairytale-themed feast fit for a princess, you’ll get to see an exclusive 20 minute preview of the show itself and the kids will get a chance to meet Cinderelli and other characters from the performance.
And the pricing is pretty magical too. Dhs195 for soft drinks, with a Dhs120 top-up for the house beverage upgrade. Kids over four are Dhs95 (under four are free).
Brunch — Erth, Khor Al Maqta, Fri Dec 10 12.30pm to 3.30pm, from Dhs195. Tel: (02) 441 5900, @erth.uae
Pantomime — Theatre by Erth, Khor Al Maqta, Dec 16 to 27, Dh97. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net
Images: Provided