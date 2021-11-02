Three theatric treats to get you in the Yuletide mood…

Theatre by Erth only opened up in Abu Dhabi a few months ago but it has already earned significant cause for applause.

It’s behind you

With successful runs of Horrible Histories and Magic Phil live already under their belt, the stage is now being set for a collection of festive theatrics. Oh no it isn’t.

Oh yes it is

It is and we can back that up with demonstrable facts like show details and dates.

Magic Phil’s Jolly Jingle

Dates and from price: 12 to 13 December, Dhs100

What: Homegrown kids entertainment legend, Magic Phil is bringing his festive bonanza of magic, enthusiastic audience participation, and premium brand silliness to the 631 seater auditorium for multiple dates in mid-December.

abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Cinderella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by Erth (@theatrebyerth)

Dates and from price: 16 to 27 December, Dhs96

What: This classic princess story is a pantomime classic. Crystal slippers, bungling butlers, comic relief in the form of Buttons, ugly sisters, fairy godmothers, and the age-old story of Cinderella’s will-they-wont-they? with the handsome prince. Expect singalongs, choruses of ‘he’s behind you’ and all the fun of British Christmas theatre.

abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

The Christmas Songbook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by Erth (@theatrebyerth)

Dates and from price: 28 to 29 December, TBA

What: Lift your festive spirits in that bleak period between Christmas and New Year with the musical stylings of Divas and Maestros, UAE kings and queens of show tunes. They’ll be blasting out bangers from the Yuletide hit parade, restoring those Chrimbo feels and making sure that everyone, whether they’ve been naughty or nice this year, gets the gift of serenade.

Images: Provided/Instagram/Platinumlist