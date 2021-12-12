Sponsored: S Club 7’s Jo O’ Meara will see you into the new year in style…

If you were a child of the nineties then hold onto your bucket hats because S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara is heading to Dubai. The songstress will be hitting up [u]bk at Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers for one night only, on New Year’s Eve.

This December 31, don’t miss the chance to hear some of your favourite 90’s nostalgic anthems at this retro bash. Tickets are priced at Dhs499 for the house package and Dhs650 for the premium package and include food platters, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment between 9pm and 1am.

More reasons to celebrate…

If that’s not enough, [u]bk will also be throwing a festive Tipsy Santa Brunch on Christmas Day between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. Start your afternoon with a mulled wine on arrival, followed by unlimited beverages, Christmas food and entertainment by local favorite Carl Duo. It’s Dhs229 for the house package and Dhs279 for the premium package.

Fancy a more family-friendly affair? Check out Nosh Restaurant, where the fun kicks off on Christmas Eve. Countdown to the big day with an evening dinner between 6.30pm and 10.30pm, where it’s Dhs175 for the soft package, Dhs275 for the house package, Dhs75 per child (six to 12 years) and kids below six go free.

On December 25, do it all again at Nosh Restaurant with a Christmas family brunch from 12.20pm to 3.30pm with buffet, live cooking stations and kids activities. Early birds can enjoy a 10 per cent discount when booking before December 15, otherwise prices start from Dhs199 for the soft package, Dhs299 for the house package, Dhs90 for per child (six to 12 years) and kids under six go free.

Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, December 24, 25 and 31, Tel: (0)4 438 0000/UBK (0)55 415 2623. movenpick.com/jumeirah-lakes-towers