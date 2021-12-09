Sponsored: Complete with Dubai Creek and firework views…

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale.

And you’ll struggle to find a more suave, sophisticated spot to celebrate the dawning of a new year — than right there, at Twiggy.

Fire in the sky

The venue sits you in the perfect perch to catch the evening’s Creekside fireworks display. But reasons to ‘oooh’ and ‘aaah’ aren’t just found in the sky on December 31.

Revellers heading to this alfresco soiree session will be able to enjoy live entertainment under the stars, backed by the serenading beats of a house DJ.

Fire on the plate

And because this iconic destination comes from the culinary creatives behind La Cantine du Faubourg, Mimi Kakushi, Gohan and Lana Lusa — you can bank on refined gastronomic indulgence. A special ‘new year, good food’ menu has been created for the event and features starters such as black winter truffle burrata and foie gras terrine with quince chutney and gingerbread.

There’s also an opportunity to explore a French-Mediterranean inspired sharing menu, offering fresh flavoursome seafood, sushi platters and, for a special touch, the addition of caviar.

Main course highlights include such appropriately grand dishes as herb-crusted Chilean sea bass with shellfish cannelloni; roasted Angus beef tenderloin with pithivier mushroom and foie gras.

And make your last dessert serving of 2o21 a memorable one with chocolate and hazelnut Paris Brest or the Mont-Blanc of chestnut and blackcurrant.

Proceedings kick off at 8pm, to give time to fully explore the Chef’s specially curated culinary adventure. The package price is Dhs2,220 per person which includes a festive sharing menu and Champagne.

A selection of the finest cocktails, mocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages is also available.

There are limited tables left so booking in advance is essential to guarantee your spot at this exclusive party.

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, Dec 31 from 8pm, Dhs2,220 including festive sharing menu and champagne. Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

