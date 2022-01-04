We love a deal…

Saturdays are the new Fridays and if you’re heading out for lunch on the new first day of the weekend, we’re sure you’ll appreciate a good deal.

From roast dinners to unlimited dishes, here are four brilliant Saturday lunch deals to try…

All-you-can-eat pizza

If you can’t get enough pizza, you can put that to the test at Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza. Served slice by slice, guests can choose from a plethora of toppings and flavours from boards that come to the table for Dhs95 per person. Experience the ultimate oozy cheese margherita, a meaty pepperoni, or dare for one of the unique daily specials, including pulled lamb or butternut squash and blue cheese.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 11pm, no reservations. @atlantisthepalm

Brunch it up

For a laid back brunch, head to Weslodge Saloon for its Bistro Brunch which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Tuck into dishes such as southern fried chicken, creamy mac & cheese, slow roasted lamb and selection of desserts. Pair it with free-flowing beverages, priced at Dhs250 for soft drinks and Dhs338 for house beverages.

Weslodge Saloon, Business Bay, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays 11am to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 350 9288. weslodge.ae

Roast with the most

Check out popular (and fairly new) Irish pub McCafferty’s JVC, which serves up a hearty roast dinner, available every single day from 12pm, priced at Dhs120 inclusive of a house beverage.

McCafferty’s JVC, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, open daily 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)55 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

Unlimited dim sum

Does unlimited dim sum sound like music to your ears? If the answer is yes, you need to check out Fuchsia Urban Thai, which serves up just that for Dhs100. From vegetables to chicken, beef and prawn, there’s something for everyone.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights, Dubai, weekends noon to 4pm. fuchsiame.com

Images: Social/Provided