This new spot is bringing all-new craic to the city…

The Irish pub is one of many of the Emerald Isle’s great gifts to drinking culture, and it’s no surprise that its stylings are emulated all over the world, though few, if any, cities have embraced them with the enthusiasm that Dubai has.

Sure, we’ve got old favorites that everyone loves, including stalwarts The Irish Village, McGettigan’s and Fibber Macgees, but when it comes to good craic, there’s always room for more. Introducing new player in town McCafferty’s JVC. It opened at Circle Mall in September (swiftly followed by a second venue opening at Al Furjan Club House in Jebel Ali) and has quickly won a legion of fans for its daily live music, happy hour and classic pub grub.

What we like about McCafferty’s, which originally hails from Donegal in Ireland, is that no detail has been spared in transforming this brand new space into an ‘Olde Irish Tavern’. From antique relics hanging from the ceiling and trinkets jostling for space in glass cupboards, to Gaelic posters, it all feels genuine.

As well as an intimate and cosy bar area – serving a top choice of Irish and International ales – there are also two bigger social spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a spacious outdoor beer garden complete with its own bar and huge TV screen showing the sport.

The food items lean towards Irish fodder with fun international favorites thrown in such as 24-hour smoked brisket nachos, three different pie varieties and the sell-out chicken Kiev. They also know their way around a hearty roast dinner, which is available from 12pm to 10pm Friday to Sunday, priced at Dhs120 inclusive of a house beverage.

Happy hour runs every day with selected drinks priced at Dhs33 and there’s a ladies’ night on Tuesdays. On Fridays, brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm, with the house drinks package priced at Dhs295.

McCafferty’s JVC, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, open daily 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)55 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

