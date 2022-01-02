Six countries have lost their Green Status…

The last update to Abu Dhabi’s Green List’ of countries, regions and territories came just over a week ago, but to ensure the emirate’s entry policy is in line with the evolving world health climate, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) has issued a further update for the start of the new year. The following update will come into effect from Monday, January 3, 2022.

Passengers arriving from the ‘Green List’ destinations are exempt from mandatory quarantine measures. For arrival from non Green List countries, quarantine will be mandatory for some categories (those not fully vaccinated), and there are different PCR testing requirements. More info on that below.

The movers this time include Jordan, Qatar, Russia, Lebanon Turkey and the UK being removed from the list, with Algeria, Morocco, Seychelles and Tunisia now enjoying a Green Status.

As of Monday, January 3, 2022 the full Green List will be:

Albania

Algeria

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Netherlands

Morocco

Norway

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Seychelles

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Tunisia

Yemen

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United States of America

Uzbekistan

Travel corridors

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and the following countries: Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles.

What is the Green List?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The green list refers to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of the passenger.

PCR requirements for arrival from Green List countries

No passengers arriving from Green List countries will have to quarantine — regardless of vaccination status (although if you’re unvaccinated, you will be restricted from visiting most public spaces — as it’s a required element of the Alhosn Green Pass, which is essential for entering almost all places in the capital).

Everyone will need to take at least one PCR test however.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on day six.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on day six and nine.

PCR and quarantine for arrival from non Green List countries

Vaccinated passengers arriving from non-Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on days four and eight.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from non-Green List countries must quarantine for 10 days, and will need a PCR on arrival, and on day nine.

How tourists prove they’ve been vaccinated

Vaccine certificates will be essential for those wishing to enter the UAE on these updated rules. Tourists must get their documents registered on the ICA website five days prior to the departure date. We recommend doing this on the desktop site, as there is more reported functionality.

Step one, download the ICA app and fill in the form under the Register Arrival section. Here you’ll be able to upload your vaccination certificates and once completed, you’ll be sent an SMS with a link to download the Alhosn app. You’ll need to use the same phone number on the ICA app, as you use for the Alhosn app — we recommend that you use a UAE sim (you can change the registered phone number registered to the ICA via the ICA app).

Next you’ll need a UID number, this can be provided at the airport when you arrive or via the ICA website. This is essential for setting up your profile on the Alhosn app. You’ll need to link a phone number to the Alhosn account (the same one you’ve used for the ICA).

Images: Getty