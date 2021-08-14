And the Green Pass requirement will be reactivated…

We already knew that from August 20, 2021 you would be required to prove you’re fully vaccinated in order to enter a range of public spaces in the emirate of Abu Dhabi (excluding those with live Alhosn reflected exemptions).

That means having received your second dose of a UAE approved vaccine (that’s AstraZeneca (or Covishield), Moderna, Pfizer, Sputnik and Sinopharm) more than 28 days ago.

A Green Status on the Alhosn app will also be required for entry, which means a recent PCR test (Green Status durations depend on vaccination status).

Booster shots are now essential

A communication the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee earlier today has added a requirement that “to maintain the vaccinated status on Alhosn app, a booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose per the medical protocol for each vaccine”.

Which means you’ll have to follow the booster rules for Sinopharm/Pfizer, depending on your vaccination history.

To begin with, and to allow people time to arrange booster appointments, there’s a 30 day grace period for all those that had their second dose more than six months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20.

Those that took part in vaccine trials (with the gold star on Alhosn) have been classified as exempt from needing a booster dose.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter…

As of August 20, the first phase will include restrictions on unvaccinated people to shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

The return of Green Pass

The announcement by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also specifies that a Green Pass will be essential for accessing these public venues.

The Green Passe initially launched back in June, but the full emirate-wide rollout was then deferred.

A PCR test is required to activate the Green Pass.

Those that have been double vaccinated for more than 28 days (and from September 20 — have had a booster shot), with their vaccination status showing in the Alhosn app (tourists should follow relevant procedures), will be given 30 days of Green Pass activity following a negative PCR test in the UAE.

Those with valid, Alhosn approved exemptions will have a Green Pass active for 7 days following a negative PCR. The status for kids under 16 years of age will automatically show as Green.

