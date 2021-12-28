Abu Dhabi updates measures for social events and celebrations

Alhosn Green Pass for the vaccinated, PCR tests for those unvaccinated…

Abu Dhabi has updated its entry requirements for accessing the emirate from within the UAE.

Effective Thursday, December 30, 2021 —vaccinated individuals wishing to enter Abu Dhabi by road will now have to show an Alhosn Green Pass. Unvaccinated individuals will need to show a negative PCR test obtained with 96 hours.

These new requirements will be rolled out in addition to EDE scanning on the border crossing points. It’s all part of pre-emptive measures, conceived by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee to protect public health and minimise the impact of new Covid-19 variants.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from within the UAE by requiring green pass for vaccinated individuals and a negative PCR test result for those who are not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/FAxRbWFRJY — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 28, 2021

How long does the Alhson Green Pass last ?

For people that have been fully vaccinated (that is — have had both doses of the vaccine, or three doses of Sinopharm if your second jab was more than six months ago) — a Green Pass status will be valid for 14 days from a negative PCR test.

Note that your vaccines need to be reflected in the Alhosn app for you to achieve this status.

Those with active, doctor-approved, exemptions will hold a valid Green Pass Status for a period of seven days from a negative PCR test.

Children under 16 are not required to take PCR tests.

