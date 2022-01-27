Seriously, we’re not kitten around…

Meow Cafe is Abu Dhabi’s first cat cafe and that makes it litter-ly the purrrfect (yep, it’s going to be one of those articles) coffee shop for animal lovers.

Fortunately, it’s not located next door to the capital’s famous owl cafe, Boomah. Imagine the noise. No, Meow Cafe is found in the Al Muneera district of Abu Dhabi, it’s open daily from 10am to 10pm and we have a feline it might just be… the cat’s pajamas.

What is a cat cafe?

It’s pretty much as the name suggests, a cafe that’s also home to a clowder of cats. An establishment that whiskers you away to a cutsie world of fluffy-friends you can snuggle-in with and stroke whilst you sip on your own cat-purr-ccino.

One thing that is worth mentioning, a small claws in the access contract as it were, there is a cover charge for entering — Dhs45 per hour for adults, and Dhs35 oper hour for kids under 10. Really not that ex-sphynx-ive and presumably all to help keep the fur babies in the manner they’ve become accustomed to.

Meow is home to some very photogenic, pedigree-class animals — visitors will get the chance to meet a cast that includes Kiwi, Luna, Caramel, Candle, Ola, Yuki and Yuri, Cloud, Cora and others. The cats, because they’re cats and that’s what cats do, will then either treat you with ill-concealed contempt, indifference or — temporarily — affection, if you happen to be stroking them, or playing with them and the cafe’s collection of toys, at that precise moment in time.

Also you’ll have to press paws on any thoughts about bringing your own cat for a play date, no matter how friendly they are. It’s not permitted, and even if it was, would likely end in a cat-astrophe.

For all you cool cats and kittens

An a-mew-sing way to spend an afternoon, and the food and beverage aspect is priced very reasonably, so you won’t have to worry about a big tab(by) at the end. Most coffees are Dhs20 (including flat whites and Spanish lattes); tea is Dhs15; there are mocktails for Dhs25; pastries from Dhs10 and cakes from Dhs30 ish.

The rules of cat club

There are a number of rules in place to keep the pretty little kittie safe.

Rules like not getting right up in their face; eating and drinking in the designated areas; don’t wake the cats; don’t use the flash on your camera; and other common sense, common decency behaviours.

Meow Cafe, Al Muneera, 10am to 10pm. @meowcafe.ad

Images: Instagram