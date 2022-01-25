Desert island discs…

Located at the blossoming beachfront hang out of Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Ting Irie Pon Di Beach is painting a vibrant coat of black, gold and green on the cultural district.

Every little ting

At this capital incarnation of Jamaican vibe palace, Ting Irie Pon Di Beach you’ll find an alfresco terrace, stirring reggae music, dancehall bangers, authentic Caribbean cuisine and because it’s licensed, some authentic calypso ‘spirit’.

The menu features a theatrical mix of fusion and straight up Trenchtown flavours, with a nice lickle range of options for vegetarians and vegans. We’ re all about those big plates of ackee and slat fish, curry goat, spitfiyah jerk chicken and seafood stew, but there are plenty of light bites available too.

And one of our favourite things about this venue is that it’s just a short skank step away from Saadiyat’s gorgeous Soul Beach, meaning the Island vibes pair perfectly with sea blue views.

Jamming

The UAE-style brunch isn’t a Jamaican invention, but it does fit nicely into the colourful carnival element of the culture. Ting Irie Pon Di Beach’s Saturday Island Daze brunch has already launched and offers red hot picks from the tropics. It’s being held from 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, the soft package is Dhs200, house is Dhs300 and sounds come courtesy of DJ LPN.

And if they’ve got original scotch bonnet Encona sauce on tap, we’re ready to make this place our new home.

Theis new addition joins other recent openings at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, such as Pickl, Alkalime, Raclette, Black Tap, Niri, Antonia, and Local. And just a quick scan of those names reveals the scale and diversity of dining now on offer here. Whether you’re craving a little pizza, jerk chicken, five-star burgers, healthy bowls, maki, or fine french cuisine — you can do it all down by the beach.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Tel: (02) 886 7786 @tingirieauh

