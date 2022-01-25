The creme of cafe culture…

Brand new to the Saadiyat shoreline, cult cafe Society will add another layer of gilt glamour to the sea view dining community of Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

We live in a society

Those that are familiar with the Jumeirah-based Society DXB will already be looking forward to seeing how much of the famous gastro-cafe menu has made the short trip down the road. Applause-worthy breakfast items from there include the peanut crumb and frozen yoghurt french toast; buttermilk pancakes with candied pecans; the coconut bircher and the signature big savoury breakfast.

Dubai’s lunch dishes involve a smattering of gourmet pizza and pasta, big truffle-infused burger options; the kale Waldorf salad; fancy schnitzel; lamb moussaka and a salivatory load more.

Cut from a different froth

Dropping in for a catch up with friends? There are dainty cakes, and pastries too, to pair alongside the brand’s top-tier, talk of the town luxury coffee.

If you want to pay them a visit, you’ll currently need to book via the resto.guru website. As with all cafes and restaurants in the capital, you will also have to show your Alhosn Green Pass to get in.

Other picks from the capital’s cultural district

This new addition joins other recent openings at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, such as Ting Irie Pon Di Beach, Pickl, Alkalime, Raclette, Black Tap, Niri, Antonia, and Local. And just a quick scan of those names reveals the scale and diversity of dining on offer here. Whether you’re craving a little pizza, jerk chicken, five-star burgers, healthy bowls, maki, or fine french cuisine — you can do it all down by the beach.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island. By appointment only: resto.guru. @societyuae

Images: Instagram