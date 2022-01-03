The local theatre is starting off 2022 with a play you don’t want to miss…

Les Misérables by Victor Hugo is said to be one of the greatest novels of the 19th century and a musical adaptation by Art Box Group is going to be performed on The Junction stage in Alserkal Avenue this weekend. But, there’s a twist…

You see, this performance is going to be a play within a play. The musical will include all the popular songs of Les Misérables in addition to one original song paired with some great choreography.

It will take place at The Junction in Aserkal Avenue from Friday, January 7 to January 9, 2022.

So, what’s the play adaptation about?

The play follows a group of people, a combination of friends and strangers who find themselves in a situation that forces them to spend a night together in an old dilapidated theatre. Inspiration strikes and they decide to perform the play Les Misérables.

The characters that they choose to perform reflect their own personalities and personal tragedies, so in actuality, it is them who become the real miserable ones, not the characters alone. In case you didn’t know, Les Miserables translated from French to English is ‘The Miserables’.

The play is being performed by 40 cast members spanning 15 nationalities. Shining a light on this note, the director of the play, Tariq AbouZeid stated, ‘The play is a message to humanity and history that diversity and difference is the way that brings people together and pushes them to innovate and develop, and not a way for division. Difference and diversity are what leads to the growth of human civilization, while racism and intolerance destroy it and eliminate humanity itself.’

Egyptian writer and dramaturg Basem Adel stated that the topic was in line with the current times with the world living in the shadow of the pandemic. He stated that the novel was chosen ‘to be a ground to launch towards presenting such ideas and visions through a variety of people who meet by chance somewhere for a period of time. Basem is inviting the audience to come and see how the mixed group interacts with each other and how the discussion ends.

Ziyad Bangara, one of the actors in the play added on stating that the diverse cast bought a texture and flavour to the adaption. He added that the play ‘truly represents the vibrant and growing theatre scene in Dubai.’

Want to see this musical production? Here are the timings and ticket information.

Opening night takes place on Friday, January 7 at 7.30pm. On Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 there are two shows per day: a matinee show at 2.30pm followed by the evening show at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost Dhs100 per person, but bring a friend along and get two tickets for Dhs180.

The Junction, Al Serkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Jan 7 to Jan 9, Dhs100 per person, Dhs180 per couple. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Images: Supplied