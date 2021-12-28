Add this to your 2022 calendar…

Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal is making a comeback for its ninth edition next month in January 2022. The festival will take place on January 29 and 30, 2022 at Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz.

This edition will be held under the theme ‘Waking Dreams’. Waking dream is a transitional state of consciousness between wakefulness and sleep. No, you won’t be able to nap at this fun cultural festival as there will be plenty to see and do.

The creative community within Alserkal Avenue and Al Quoz including Courtyard, Times Square, The Smash Room and Akka Project will join together for the weekend festival. Beyond the cultural Al Quoz district, there’s Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, Goethe Insitut, NYU Abu Dhabi, and Zayed University to watch out for. According to the team behind the festival, this event will be the largest to date.

Here’s what you can expect

Visitors will be able to soak in live music performances at The Yard and even catch a midnight movie marathon courtesy by Cinema Akil. Sima Performing Arts will also be partaking in the festival with a dance performance by Moncef Zebiri.

Good Vibes Market returns with food trucks with plenty of treats to help keep you energised and for those looking to be healthy in the new year, there are outdoor spinning and yoga classes.

Now you can’t visit Alserkal Avenue without a dash of art so expect gallery tours, outdoor installations and new contemporary art exhibitions. If you want to create a masterpiece of your own, there are art and painting workshops with thejamjar. For the little ones joining you on this dreamy weekend escape, there’s face painting.

The nest news? The festival is free to attend and open to all but you have to register here.

For more information, visit alserkal.online

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @quozartsfest