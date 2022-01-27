It’s all happening…

It’s currently the international break in football, and if you’ve had your eyes on your favourite players’ Instagram accounts, you may have noticed that a few of them have flocked to Dubai to enjoy the sunshine. Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them, and it’s just been announced that he will visit Expo 2020 tomorrow, Friday, January 28.

The news was announced via Shauna McGee, Vice President of Communications at Expo 2020 Dubai, in a media briefing for the event. It has also been announced on the official Expo 2020 Instagram account. The Manchester United ace is set to be at Al Wasl Plaza at 3pm tomorrow.

Visitors to Expo 2020 will get a chance to see the sports superstar in the flesh. His attendance of Expo 2020 follows that of many other sporting legends, including footballer Lionel Messi and world-famous sprinter Usain Bolt. The exact details of Cristiano Ronaldo’s visit to the exhibition will be revealed later on today.

Eagle-eyed fans of Ronaldo will, no doubt, be aware that he has been in the city for the past few days. He has posted a number of sun-soaked snaps with his family on what looks to be the beach near the Bvlgari Hotel & Resorts Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to Dubai, having visited many times in the past. Previously he’s been spotted exercising with none other than our very own Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with whom he has a friendship, as well as eating at top Dubai restaurants such as CZN Burak and Nammos.

Other world-famous celebrities that have visited Expo 2020 include Alicia Keys, AR Rahman, Pep Guardiola, Ludovico Einaudi, the Black Eyed Peas, Eva Longoria and Bryan Cranston.

We mentioned that footballers have flocked to the city this week, and we meant it. Other top players seen in Dubai over the past few days include Jack Grealish, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire and Ruben Dias.

