The legendary footballer has been in town for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards…

Dubai is no stranger to an A-lister or two, and this week, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been visiting the city. He was here to attend the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, alongside other top footballing names, for which he won a special award.

Naturally, the footballing superstar has also been satisfying his hunger in some of Dubai’s top restaurants, as well as hanging out with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai.

Here’s what Cristiano Ronaldo has been up to whilst he’s been in Dubai…

Hanging out with the Crown Prince of Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is on friendly terms with the Crown Prince of Dubai, making the effort to catch up each time he visits the Emirate. This time, Sheikh Hamdan and Ronaldo posted videos and photos to their own social media accounts of them working out together.

Winning ‘Player of the Century’ award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards was held at the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa on Sunday, December 27. The Juventus ace won the ‘Player of the Century’ award. In a post on his Instagram page, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke of his joy at receiving the award and gave special thanks to the Dubai Royal Family for their ‘respect, friendship and hospitality’.

Checking out brand new restaurant, CZN Burak Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Czn Burak Dubai (@cznburakdubai)



CZN Burak, the brand new Dubai outpost of celebrity chef CZN Burak opened its doors in Downtown Dubai on Christmas Day, and already it has welcomed Sheikh Hamdan to dine there. Next up was Ronaldo, who seems to have visited on Wednesday, December 28.

Visiting luxe Dubai venue, Nammos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautiful People PR (@beautifulpeoplepr)

After celebrating his epic ‘Player of the Century’ award win (by 21 million votes, no less), Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were seen visiting elegant Mediterranean restaurant Nammos Dubai at the Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah on December 27. Video footage was captured of the footballer receiving a rapturous round of applause as he arrived and then was seated at his table.

Images: Instagram