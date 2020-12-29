Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai: Here's what he's been up to...
The legendary footballer has been in town for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards…
Dubai is no stranger to an A-lister or two, and this week, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been visiting the city. He was here to attend the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, alongside other top footballing names, for which he won a special award.
Naturally, the footballing superstar has also been satisfying his hunger in some of Dubai’s top restaurants, as well as hanging out with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai.
Here’s what Cristiano Ronaldo has been up to whilst he’s been in Dubai…
Hanging out with the Crown Prince of Dubai
View this post on Instagram
It’s no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is on friendly terms with the Crown Prince of Dubai, making the effort to catch up each time he visits the Emirate. This time, Sheikh Hamdan and Ronaldo posted videos and photos to their own social media accounts of them working out together.
Winning ‘Player of the Century’ award
View this post on Instagram
The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards was held at the Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa on Sunday, December 27. The Juventus ace won the ‘Player of the Century’ award. In a post on his Instagram page, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke of his joy at receiving the award and gave special thanks to the Dubai Royal Family for their ‘respect, friendship and hospitality’.
Checking out brand new restaurant, CZN Burak Dubai
View this post on Instagram
CZN Burak, the brand new Dubai outpost of celebrity chef CZN Burak opened its doors in Downtown Dubai on Christmas Day, and already it has welcomed Sheikh Hamdan to dine there. Next up was Ronaldo, who seems to have visited on Wednesday, December 28.
You might also like
Visiting luxe Dubai venue, Nammos
View this post on Instagram
After celebrating his epic ‘Player of the Century’ award win (by 21 million votes, no less), Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were seen visiting elegant Mediterranean restaurant Nammos Dubai at the Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah on December 27. Video footage was captured of the footballer receiving a rapturous round of applause as he arrived and then was seated at his table.
Images: Instagram