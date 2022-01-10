10 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 28 to 30
It’s Thursday which means the weekend is almost here (but there’s still one more day to go thanks to the new weekend format). If you’re looking ahead and wondering what to fill yours with, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From visiting fabulous new restaurants and cafes to spending a day in the sun at a family-friendly golf tournament, there’s something for everyone to do.
Here’s our pick of 10 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend…
Friday, January 28
Tuck into a brilliant lunch deal
As of Friday, January 28, Sushisamba Dubai is launching its brand new business lunch offering, meaning you can tuck into some of its delectable dishes at a capped price. Running from 12pm to 3pm weekdays only, aka Monday to Friday, you can enjoy a miso soup, two small plates and a main course, all for Dhs139. Small plates include prawn gyoza, salmon seviche and Chilean seabass antichuchos, followed by dishes such as salmon robtayaki, black cod, and Australian Angus tenderloin for mains.
SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, business lunch available Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs139. @sushisambadubai
Toast to the weekend with beers and Italian nibbles
Start the weekend by toasting to the sunset at cool ship-inspired Rex Bar. Enjoy three crisp pints of a certain popular Italian beer and choose your favourite sharing plate from antipasti with homemade pickles (olives, onions, artichokes and sourdough bread), a trio of bruschetta (tomatoes & basil, wild mushrooms & parsley, peas & parmesan), and whipped burrata with truffle, paired with spicy cured beef. All of this for Dhs165.
REX Bar, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, apericena available daily 5.30pm to 7.30pm. @rexbardubai
Watch famous golf stars play
The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is happening over four days at the Emirates Golf Club, where keen golfers can watch big names such as two-time champion Rory McIlroy, Race to Dubai winner, Collin Morikawa, along with defending champion Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia compete for the coveted Dallah Trophy. Golf fan or not, its always a brilliant event for everyone to attend, with plenty of entertainment, food trucks and kids activities. Its a lovely way to spend a wholesome day out in the Dubai sunshine. Entry is free but you’ll need to pre-register your attendance here.
Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club, January 27 to 30. ticketmasteruae.ae
Live it up at Bongo’s Bingo
Bongo’s Bingo is the all-singing, all-dancing bingo game that has taken the city by storm. The next edition takes place on Friday January 28, at brand new location – Zero Gravity Dubai. The four-round bingo event challenges partygoers to be the first to complete a line, two lines and a ‘full house’ for their chance to win wild prizes. Basshunter, famous for hits such as Now You’re Gone and All I Ever Wanted, has been announced to perform at the event. Tickets are available at Platinumlist.net.
Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Zero Gravity, Friday January 28, 6pm, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai
Saturday, January 29
Save up to 90 per cent at malls across the city
It’s the finale of Dubai Shopping Festival, and to celebrate, malls across Dubai are offering up to 90 per cent off across a range of brands. From January 28 to 30, enjoy discounts of 25 per cent to 90 per cent at more than 3,000 outlets across Dubai. More than 500 brands will be slashing their prices across a huge range of items at over 2,000 stores citywide.
visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dsf
Barre and brunch in the sky
Stretch it out on Saturday with a Barre Effect class, which includes a mix of Pilates, dance and yoga. The class will take place at Paros, on the rooftop of Taj Hotel, JLT, which offers amazing city views. Post-workout, enjoy a healthy brunch with coffee tea and juices. It’s Dhs260 for the class and brunch, or Dhs380 with three cocktails included. The barre and brunch session celebrates Barre Effect’s one year anniversary of opening.
‘Barre and Brunch’, Paros, Taj Hotel, JLT, Dubai, Saturday, January 29, class 9.30am to 10.15am, brunch 10.30am to 12.30pm, Dhs260 soft, Dhs380 with three cocktails. barreeffectdxb.com
Check out a new restaurant
The first of a duo of concepts open on the new Dubai Harbour development is Bar Du Port, a pretty new bar with bohemian décor, inspired by the Ligurian Riviera, Côte d’Azur and scenic Greek isles. With outdoor tables overlooking the harbour, yachts and Dubai Marina, guests can enjoy the ambient vibes throughout the cooler months, sipping on cocktails including ‘Go Fish’, ‘Côte d’Azur’, ‘Sailor’s Tears’ and ‘Collector’s Item’; as well as an array of premium wines, champagne, and spirits. On the menu, expect a fusion of French Mediterranean fare, with dishes like escargot, langoustine linguine, wood-grilled octopus and slow-cooked 250-day grain-fed Angus short ribs.
Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai
Sunday, January 30
Visit an Instagrammable new cafe
London’s most Instagrammable cafe, EL&N, has made its way over to Dubai, and pink lovers – this one’s for you. With bright pink floral decor and neon signage aplenty, EL&N’s signature look is a head-turner and is sure to draw crowds now that it’s open in DIFC. The space certainly stands out, with bubble balls, fashion illustrations, a central coffee bar made with a bespoke chandelier filled with 20,000 chains, neon signs and floral decor. Menu highlights include EL&N shakshuka, Cheetos cheeseburger, dulce de leche milk cakes and its famed Spanish latte.
EL&N London, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 8am to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday 8am to 12am. @eln_cafe
Soak up the sun
This JBR hotspot has it all, with 20 bars, two restaurants and a massive beach club overlooking Ain Dubai. Bla Bla’s deal for single sun loungers from Monday to Friday is Dhs200 for pool access with Dhs100 to redeem on food and drinks. On weekends (and public holidays) it’s Dhs300 per person with Dhs150 back to spend on food and drinks. For double beds (two people) it’s Dhs400 on weekdays with Dhs200 in credit and Dhs500 on weekends with Dhs200 in credit. When you’re done soaking up the sun, dry yourself off and head into The Tent for a fun night.
Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, daily 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 584 4111 blabladubai.ae
Watch a film under the stars
VOX Cinemas offers a magical outdoor movie experience on the rooftop of Aloft Dubai Creek, which takes place in a comfortable air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting. It is the first fully licensed outdoor cinema in Dubai and is strictly for guests above the age of 21. Children will be allowed during private bookings. Single seats will cost you Dhs65 and double seats are Dhs130.
Vox Outdoor Cinema, Aloft City Centre Deira, daily, various timings, Dhs65 single, Dhs130 double. voxcinemas.com
