10 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 28 to 30

Who else feels like the weekend should be starting tonight?

It’s Thursday which means the weekend is almost here (but there’s still one more day to go thanks to the new weekend format). If you’re looking ahead and wondering what to fill yours with, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. From visiting fabulous new restaurants and cafes to spending a day in the sun at a family-friendly golf tournament, there’s something for everyone to do.

Here’s our pick of 10 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Friday, January 28

Tuck into a brilliant lunch deal

As of Friday, January 28, Sushisamba Dubai is launching its brand new business lunch offering, meaning you can tuck into some of its delectable dishes at a capped price. Running from 12pm to 3pm weekdays only, aka Monday to Friday, you can enjoy a miso soup, two small plates and a main course, all for Dhs139. Small plates include prawn gyoza, salmon seviche and Chilean seabass antichuchos, followed by dishes such as salmon robtayaki, black cod, and Australian Angus tenderloin for mains.

SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, business lunch available Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs139. @sushisambadubai

Toast to the weekend with beers and Italian nibbles

Start the weekend by toasting to the sunset at cool ship-inspired Rex Bar. Enjoy three crisp pints of a certain popular Italian beer and choose your favourite sharing plate from antipasti with homemade pickles (olives, onions, artichokes and sourdough bread), a trio of bruschetta (tomatoes & basil, wild mushrooms & parsley, peas & parmesan), and whipped burrata with truffle, paired with spicy cured beef. All of this for Dhs165.

REX Bar, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, apericena available daily 5.30pm to 7.30pm. @rexbardubai

Watch famous golf stars play

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is happening over four days at the Emirates Golf Club, where keen golfers can watch big names such as two-time champion Rory McIlroy, Race to Dubai winner, Collin Morikawa, along with defending champion Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia compete for the coveted Dallah Trophy. Golf fan or not, its always a brilliant event for everyone to attend, with plenty of entertainment, food trucks and kids activities. Its a lovely way to spend a wholesome day out in the Dubai sunshine. Entry is free but you’ll need to pre-register your attendance here.

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club, January 27 to 30. ticketmasteruae.ae

Live it up at Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo is the all-singing, all-dancing bingo game that has taken the city by storm. The next edition takes place on Friday January 28, at brand new location – Zero Gravity Dubai. The four-round bingo event challenges partygoers to be the first to complete a line, two lines and a ‘full house’ for their chance to win wild prizes. Basshunter, famous for hits such as Now You’re Gone and All I Ever Wanted, has been announced to perform at the event. Tickets are available at Platinumlist.net.

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Zero Gravity, Friday January 28, 6pm, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai

Saturday, January 29