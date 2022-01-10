11 Woodfire has been open for less than two weeks…

We can always count on HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to let us know where the best new restaurants are. This time, our Crown Prince has been to visit 11 Woodfire, which opened its doors on January 1, 2022.

The open-fire restaurant has quickly caught the attention of Dubai’s foodie crowd, as it’s headed up by acclaimed chef and restauranteur, Akmal Anuar. Sheikh Hamdan popped by to check out the new space, which thanked the Crown Prince for his visit on it’s Instagram page.

“Thank you for visiting us HH @faz3 it was our honour and pleasure to serve you,” the post said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 11 (@11woodfire)

You might also like Sheikh Hamdan has been spotted dining at DIFC's newest restaurant

If you want to follow Sheikh Hamdan’s lead, 11 Woodfire is located in Jumeirah 1. It’s a cool, contemporary space with modern minimalist interiors that tick all of the aesthetic boxes. Serving a range of dishes cooked over live fire, 11 Woodfire uses a range of tools and techniques to create a unique smokey flavour.

On the menu is a variety of meat and seafood, from lobster to French turbot, Atlantis sea bass and king prawns to rack of lamb, Wagyu burgers and black Angus T-bone steak. Designed for sharing, the dishes offer something for everyone and suit any palette.

11 Woodfire is committed to zero waste and sustainable practices, meaning you can relax in the knowledge that the kitchen is doing its part to be environmentally responsible. Taking cooking back to its primal origins, the woodfire method provides the ultimate sensory journey.