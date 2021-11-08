Chef Akmal Anuar of 3Fils and Goldfish fame is behind the new concept…

There’s something a little different making its way to Dubai this month. A woodfire restaurant offering various woods from which to enjoy grilled meat, fish and more.

11 Woodfire is a collaboration between Atelier House Hospitality and acclaimed local chef Akmal Anuar, of 3Fils and Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori fame. The new restaurant will be located on Jumeirah Beach Road, close to Mercato Mall.

Using various techniques and an array of wood types, as well as globally sourced ingredients and produce, guests can expect a unique menu with enhanced flavours when 11 Woodfire opens later this month.

The menu will include an extensive selection of dishes including meat, vegetable, and seafood options. Diners will enjoy flavours such as wagyu kebab with fresh bread and truffle, Australian T-bone steak, seafood including king crab with lemon butter or sea bass with a hay salted crust and tamarind.

You might also like First look: Authentic Greek restaurant Anasa opens in Dubai

11 Woodfire is committed to zero waste and sustainable practices, meaning you can relax in the knowledge that the kitchen is doing its part to be environmentally responsible. Taking cooking back to its primal origins, the woodfire method provides the ultimate sensory journey.

Renders of the space show a large outdoor terrace with tall leafy structures and white stone finishings. The main venue is a villa which has been converted into a modern low level dining room, with large arched windows to enjoy the natural surroundings.

The interiors show a neutral colour palette, with clean modern design, while the outside seating looks comfortable and stylish. 11 Woodfire’s core philosophy translates to a comforting fire, offering ‘a place to gather, connect and share honest, clean food with friends, family and loved ones’.

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, opening November 2021. @11woodfire

Images: Provided