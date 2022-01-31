The city has been full of celebrities…

Dubai is full of celebrities this week. It’s the break in the football season and many top players have jetted over to Dubai to enjoy the winter sun. The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic also took place over the weekend, with a host of golf stars in tow, and there’s even been a smattering of famous music faces too.

Here are the celebrities we’ve snapped in Dubai this week…

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played a pro-am celebrity golf event with his Liverpool teammates Andy Robertson and James Milner at Emirates Golf Club ahead of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s girlfriend, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, and their son Axel have also joined him in the city.

Andy Robertson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94)

Scotsman Andy Robertson played a pro-am celebrity golf event with his Liverpool teammates James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Emirates Golf Club ahead of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Bernd Leno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernd Leno (@berndleno1)

Arsenal player Bernd Leno is another footballer enjoying Dubai’s sunshine and restaurant scene.

Conor Maynard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Maynard (@conormaynard)

You might remember Conor Maynard from ten years ago with his song Can’t Say No. The singer posted a photo to his Instagram account, saying that he was going to Arab Fashion Week.

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

It’s no secret that footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Dubai, which he fondly calls his ‘second home’. Whilst here, he’s been hanging out with his family, beaming birthday messages on to the Burj Khalifa, delighting over 8,000 fans at Expo 2020, and hanging out with our very own Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The duo visited Aura Skypool and SushiSamba.

Gabriel Martinellie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Martinelli (@gabriel.martinelli)

Arsenal player Gabriel Martinelli jetted into Dubai for the winter break. He posted snaps of himself swimming with dolphins at Atlantis, The Palm.

Harry Maguire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93)

Manchester United player Harry Maguire was another footballer who came to Dubai to take part in the pro-am celebrity golf event at Emirates Golf Club ahead of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Jack Grealish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Grealish (@jackgrealish)

Arguably one of the standout stars of the 2021 FIFA World Cup, Jack Grealish is another footballer spending the season break in the city. He joined fellow Manchester City star Ruben Dias and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard for a round of golf. Grealish later hooked up with his mate from his time at Aston Villa, John McGinn.

Jesse Lingard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLingz (@jesselingard)

Manchester United player Jordan Pickford is also in Dubai. Whilst he might be here on holiday, it does’t mean he’s taking a break from his fitness – having posted a number of exercise snaps with the caption ‘grind don’t stop’.

John McGinn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Grealish (@jackgrealish)

Grealish, who shot to fame during England’s heroic run to last summer’s European Championships final, hooked up with his mate from his time at Aston Villa, John McGinn.

Jordan Pickford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Pickford (@jpickford1)

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also dusted off his golf clubs at the pro-am celebrity golf event at Emirates Golf Club. He was also spotted enjoying a bite to eat on the rooftop of The Cheeky Camel bar in JLT with fellow footballer Harry Maguire.

Lando Norris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris)

British-Belgian racing driver Lando Norris has returned to Dubai, where he played plenty of golf. He posted snaps on the greens at Trump International Golf Club and Emirates Golf Club.

Marcus Rashford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Rashford MBE (@marcusrashford)

Maguire’s United pal Marcus Rashford was spotted at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai, training topless in the sun as he tried to regain his form.

Paul Pogba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)



United’s superstar Frenchman Paul Pogba came to our city for injury rehab.

Perrie Edwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is back in Dubai with her boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and their baby son Axel. She’s posted a number of sun-soaked snaps to her Instagram account of their time here.

Rory McIlroy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy)

Golf great Rory McIlroy took part in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, in which he came third.

Ruben Dias

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rúben Gato Dias (@rubendias)

Manchester City star visited Expo 2020 and has also posted a picture of himself in the Dubai desert.

Wayne Lineker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker)

O Beach Ibiza owner Wayne Lineker has visited Dubai a number of times in the past. This time he stayed at the Palazzo Versace hotel.

will.i.am

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WESLODGE SALOON (@weslodgedubai)

American rapper and record producer will.i.am performed with his band Black Eyed Peas at Expo 2020 on Tuesday, January 25. He also took time out to visit the new Weslodge restaurant which can be found in Dubai’s City Walk.

Images: Social