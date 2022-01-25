Tuck into cuisine influenced by Japan, Brazil and Peru…

Without a doubt, SushiSamba Dubai was one of the hottest restaurant openings of 2021, and for good reason. The 12,000 square ft venue is perched on the 51st floor of St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, offering its visitors 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline.

Dining in such a prime spot, you can expect a bit of a dent in your wallet when it comes to bill time. As of Friday, January 28, however, Sushisamba Dubai is launching its brand new business lunch offering, meaning you can tuck into some of its delectable dishes at a capped price.

Running from 12pm to 3pm weekdays only, aka Monday to Friday, you can enjoy a miso soup, two small plates and a main course, all for Dhs139. Fourteen small plates include green bean tempura, crispy chicken or tofu taquitos, prawn gyoza, salmon seviche, Chilean seabass antichuchos and Samba rolls.

Then, it’s on to mains, where you can choose from eight of SushiSamba’s spectacular signature dishes. These include salmon robtayaki, black cod, Australian Angus tenderloin, spatchcock baby chicken, samba chirashi sushi and Chef’s moriawase samba nigiri sushi. You can add any items from the a la carte menu, as priced.

No attention to detail has been spared in the aesthetics of this incredible venue. The design takes influences from Japan, Brazil and Peru. A beautiful and immersive 3D printed ceiling installation is a serious eye-catcher, inspired by both Japanese and Brazilian woodwork and weaving traditions with bamboo.

The view is truly jaw-dropping and can be seen from anywhere you choose to sit at Sushisamba Dubai, whether it be sipping cocktails at the luxurious bar or eating dinner in the restaurant. There’s also a robata grill with fresh fish on display, where you can watch the chefs whip up your chosen bites.

SushiSamba Dubai, St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, business lunch available Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs139. @sushisambadubai

Images: @jadewillsphotography