It’s the venue we’ve all been waiting for…

When it comes to spectacular restaurants, Dubai really does it different. One venue that we have been excited for since news of it coming to the city broke in 2019, is SushiSamba. The world-famous restaurant, which already has venues in Miami, Las Vegas and London, is finally open at Palm Tower on the Palm Jumeirah.

What’s On went to check it out, and here we can finally reveal the exclusive images…

The swanky new 12,000 square foot venue boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows, perfectly capturing amazing views as far as the eye can see. This includes some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline.

No attention to detail has been spared in the aesthetics of this incredible venue. The design takes influences from Japan, Brazil and Peru. A beautiful and immersive 3D printed ceiling installation, inspired by both Japanese and Brazilian woodwork and weaving traditions, with bamboo, is a serious eye-catcher.

With a venue this impressive, you can bet that the food matches, and more. The menu is is brought to you by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, Culinary Director of SushiSamba Dubai. Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza, pulpo asado, Wagyu A4 Japanese claypot, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad.

Also on the menu is SushiSamba’s world-famous sushi roll, aptly renamed Samba Dubai roll for the brand new Middle Eastern outpost. Fresh fish and seafood is flown in from Japan, and there’s a special focus on using organic and sustainable produce.

The view is truly jaw-dropping and can be seen from anywhere you choose to sit, whether it be sipping cocktails at the luxurious bar or eating dinner in the restaurant. There’s also a robata grill with fresh fish on display, where you can watch the chefs whip up your chosen bites.

SushiSamba is currently fully-booked for the rest of November, so if you want a slice of the action, we definitely recommend booking ahead.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday to Tuesday 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 7pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Images: @jadewillsphotography