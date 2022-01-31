6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: January 31 to February 3

Chinese New Year, a quiz night, ladies night and much more…

Sitting at work and staring at your empty calendar post-work hours? Here are six cool things to do in Abu Dhabi to add to your calendar this week…

Monday, January 31

Celebrate The Year of the Tiger in style

Renowned fine-dining Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is offering a limited-edition menu for Chinese New Year for Dhs488 per person (minimum two guests sharing). The menu includes a fresh Yu Sheng salad, baked cornfed spatchcock with chestnut, and more. There’s even a gold tiger-inspired cocktail to end your feast. For reservations, email hakkasan@emiratespalace.ae or call 02 690 7739. The menu will be available until February 13.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs488 per person (two people minimum dining, no cocktails). Tel: (0)2 690 7739. mandarinoriental.com

Tuesday, February 1

Enjoy a pre-meal drink at Filini Garden

From Sunday to Thursday, guests can enjoy a golden hour (and a half) at Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Yas Island with items on the menu at half price. Happy hour here will see you sipping on aperitifs (or any beverage of choice) to accompany your favourite Italian bite while the sunset graces your evening. It runs from 5pm to 6.30pm.

The very first What’s On the Menu for 2022 will also be held at the much-loved, oft-awarded, Filini Garden. It takes place at 7pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 656 4000. radissonhotels.com

Show off your knowledge at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

Every Tuesday of the week, round up your crew and head to PJ O’Reilly’s. There’s a quiz night held from 8pm to 10pm hosted by DJ Sonya Mac – guaranteed to be fun. If you’re the competitive type, pick the smartest mates from your phone list or go with your usual crew for laughs. Your night is paired with poolside views, entertainment and a BBQ.

Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 101 101. marriott.com

Wednesday, February 2

Dine at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s The Starlight restaurant

The Starlight, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi’s signature restaurant is designed as a classic Art Deco Hollywood-style theatre. Guests will feel like a celebrity at the full-service family restaurant serving up a menu packed with a fine selection of international dishes. Guests can also meet iconic characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tom and Jerry and many more.

The Starlight, Warner Bros. Worl Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 511 115. wbworldabudhabi.com

Ladies, meet the girls at Jazz & Fizz

Wednesday is ladies’ night at Jazz & Fizz, where the lovely chicas can relax post-work with free-flow house drinks on a minimum spend of Dhs75. The cool skyline and tunes from a DJ will keep you company. You can also save 25 per cent on dining.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East Capital Plaza Complex, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 813 7777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Thursday, February 3

Tour the world from The Terrace on the Corniche

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi is celebrating on Thursday with an Asianture buffet presenting flavours from Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and beyond. Guests will find curries, stir-fries, rice dishes, soups and salads, and much more on the menu. This is just one of three themed dinners celebrated by the hotel. On Wednesday, the night is dedicated to Urban Streets with British fish ‘n’ chips, Indonesian satays and more; while Friday evening is dedicated to flavours of the sea. No matter which of the three days you choose, it’s Dhs220 per person. It runs from 7pm to 11pm. Reserve on restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com or 02 694 4553.

The Terrace on the Corniche, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm Wed, Thur or Fri. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. marriott.com

