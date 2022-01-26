Enjoy 25 per cent off rooms and 20 per cent off at the resort’s restaurants…

Step outside of your usual routine by booking a relaxing staycation. Dubai is the perfect place to do just that, with an abundance of fabulous hotels. One such hotel is JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai, and right now it’s offering a staycation with tickets to Dubai’s observation wheel, Ain Dubai, thrown into the deal.

Not only that, you’ll also get 25 per cent off the best available room rates and 20 per cent off food at selected restaurants and bars in the hotel. You’ll find JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai nestled on the endlessly popular stretch of sand that is at Jumeirah Beach Residences, which is a free beach.

The hotel boasts 346 rooms and suites which look right out across the sand to the ocean and Ain Dubai. You’ll also be right in the heart of JBR, with plenty of shops, restaurants and, of course, the beach right on your doorstep. Don’t fancy leaving the hotel? Not a problem – relax in the infinity pool, work out in the gym or pamper yourself at the beauty salon.

Avail your 20 per cent discount on food from one of six restaurants and bars in the hotel. These include Italian restaurant Il Motto, international eatery Le Rivage, relaxed pub Offside, Peruvian spot LVL BLU, or at Motorino – one of Dubai’s most popular eateries for New York-style pizza and pasta.

Sitting pretty on Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai has fast become one of Dubai’s most popular attractions since it opened in October 2021. It has 48 cabins that rotate around its 250 metre high wheel which provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

To avail this fabulous staycation offer, you need to use the code JA-AIN when booking your stay here.

Images: Provided