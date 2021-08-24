Tickets are on sale right now…

It’s been years in the making, and guaranteed to be worth the wait, but we can now confirm that Ain Dubai will officially open on Bluewaters on October 21. The sky-high attraction will officially be the world’s tallest observation wheel.

Sitting pretty on Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai has 48 cabins that rotate around its 250 metre high wheel. Guests can purchase tickets now, with a range of options available. The attraction will provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

A rotation on the wheel takes approximately 38 minutes, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to snap an amazing shot of the city from above. Packages vary depending on your requirements, with ticket prices starting from Dhs130 for adults and Dhs100 for children. Tickets are on sale immediately.

Ain Dubai is a 250 metre rotating attraction, set to be the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye.

The experience has been long-awaited in the city, so no doubt residents and tourists will be thrilled to know they can finally visit the attraction in just a few weeks.

There are 48 high-tech cabins on Ain Dubai, which are broken down into three types: observation cabins, offering a 38-minute trip for a good look at the city below; social cabins, a premium option including beverages; and private cabins to be enjoyed with groups or for events.

aindubai.com

Images: What’s On