The world’s tallest observation wheel will open soon…

Ain Dubai is officially opening on October 21, 2021officially opening on October 21, 2021 and What’s On has already been for a snoop around. If you’ve been curious to see how the cabins will look when you’re visiting the world’s tallest observation wheel, take a look inside…

We visited the premium cabin, which is one of the social experiences, set up with a luxurious spread of lavish dishes, for up to 10 guests. The unique experience will take guests up to a 250-metre height, where they will be able to enjoy unparalleled views across the vista.

A trolley of tempting treats will be prepared for your arrival, served up by a member of the Ain Dubai team. Guests can relax and enjoy the ride as they’re gently lifted around the wheel over the course of 38 minutes.

Premium cabin guests also have use of the VIP lounge, where you’ll find a bar to enjoy beverages before and after your experience. The glass-walled lounge offers a view of the cabins as they arrive into the boarding area.

Each cabin follows social distancing guidelines, and is currently capped to a maximum of 10 guests. Additionally, masks should be worn throughout the experience.

There are 48 high-tech cabins on Ain Dubai, which are broken down into three types: observation cabins, offering a 38-minute trip for a good look at the city below; social cabins, a premium option including beverages; and private cabins to be enjoyed with groups or for events.

Tickets are on sale now.

Images: What’s On