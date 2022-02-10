It’s only a day away…

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai. From a romantic date night to a top DJ performance, there’s something for everyone.

Friday, February 25

Go bowling

Brass Monkey is set over a gigantic two-story space complete with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games. Upstairs there’s three pool and snooker tables, basketball machines, a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Bowling is priced from Dhs75 per person, per game. A play card for the arcade games is priced from Dhs100.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai0, open 4pm to 1am Mon and Tues, 4pm to 2am Wed, Thurs and Fri, 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 1am, bowling priced from Dhs75 per person, per game, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

See flamingos at this pretty nature spot

Why pay money to visit a zoo when there’s some incredible wildlife right on your doorstep? We are, of course, talking about the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, located at the mouth of Dubai Creek. While more than 20,000 birds inhabit the sanctuary, it’s perhaps most famous for its magnificent flock of flamingos. To see them, all you have to do is rock up to one of three viewing hides dotted around the perimeter of the sanctuary. Entrance is free and there are binoculars available to borrow, too.

Book a romantic date night

For a special treat, book a sunset cheese and wine experience at Anantara The Palm. Retreat to the beach as the sun sets and enjoy a selection of Mediterranean antipasti, cured meats and cheeses, paired perfectly with a bottle of red or white wine and followed by dessert. It’s Dhs850 per couple and is pretty much guaranteed to be a date night to impress.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset daily, Dhs850. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Saturday, February 26

Dance the day away at a party brunch

Secret Parties are now well versed in the trifecta formula required to put on a brilliant party brunch, hosting some of the biggest and best bashes in the city. Pick a theme that everyone loves, in this case the magical tale of Alice in Wonderland, and kit the venue out with plenty of Insta-worthy opps. Then, lay on some epic entertainment: singers, jugglers and acrobats all perform at Secret Wonderland Brunch. Finally, finish it off with a free-flowing array of drinks that extends far beyond the standard house beverages to include fruity themed cocktails, paired with a menu that’s easy to share but still high quality – think dynamite prawns, burrata, herb chicken and beef shortrib.

Treehouse, Taj Hotel Business Bay, 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturdays, Dhs299 soft indoor, Dhs349 soft outdoor, Dhs399 house indoor, Dhs449 house outdoor, Dhs499 sparkling indoor, Ds549 sparkling outdoor. Tel: (0)4 570 7210, secret-parties.com

See Solardo perform at this cool club

Popular Manchester-born DJ duo Solardo are back in Dubai and performing at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah on Saturday night, alongside DJ Ellie Brown, and residents Jenn Getz and Alfie. Solardo is known for hits such as ‘Tribesmen’, which reached number one with Hot Creations. They’ve DJed at some of the biggest house events such as Viva and Elrow, so you house music lovers are in for a night to remember. Whilst the venue will be open from 8pm, Solardo will perform from 11.30pm.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday February 26, 8pm to 3am. Entry by reservation only and there will be a minimum table spend. sohogardendxb.com/venues

Sip on stunning cocktails at this alfresco brunch

Saturdays are made for brunching, and for an ultra-classy affair, check out The Garden Artisan Brunch at Address Boulevard. Enjoy this lovely brunch out on the terrace with delicious food and unlimited drinks (soft or house beverages) between 1pm and 4pm. Whilst you’re there, you’ll be able to try two expertly-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails by Bôtan Distillery; the refreshing Basil Smash and the gold medal winning Peruvian Sour.

Garden Artisan Brunch at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 per person for soft beverages, Dhs450 for house beverages. Tel: (0)4 561 8888. addresshotels.com

Do yoga in the sky

Stretch it out high in the sky on the 69th floor of SLS Dubai. Every Saturday morning, you can take part in a 60-minute class with breathtaking views of the city’s skyscrapers. You can make a day of it, as all who take part in the yoga class will enjoy complimentary access to the sky-high pools and spa facilities. If that wasn’t enough, SLS Dubai is also offering half price selected spa treatments on the same day. Sounds like a Saturday well-spent to us.

Ciel Spa Terrace, SLS Dubai, Level 69, Dubai, Saturdays, 10.30am, Dhs110 per session or Dhs400 for four sessions. Reservations and prior booking required. Call (0)4 607 0654 or (0)56 417 3887. sbe.com

Sunday, February 27

Toboggan down Jebel Jais

The Jais Sledder is the brand new attraction in Ras Al Khaimah. Experience soaring speeds of up to 40kph and scenic views of the Hajar mountain range. Each rider will be able to control their own speed as they race down the 1,885-metre Jais Sledder toboggan thanks to an individual breaking system. Tickets are priced at Dhs40 per adult, or Dhs60 for an adult and one child.

Jais Adventure Park, Jebel Jais, Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 5.30pm. Tel: (0)4 815 7333. visitjebeljais.com / @jais_adventure_park.

Enjoy breakfast alfresco

Phileas Fogg’s is the now much-loved bar, restaurant and amphitheatre with golf course views that welcomes everyone and anyone. Alongside live music, sports, a brilliant happy hour and delicious roast dinner, Phileas Fogg’s also serves up breakfast, with dishes including everything from a vegan granola bowl to Aussie avocado toast, to eggs Royale and even a breakfast pizza.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Take your pooch to a pet festival

The leading and largest pet event in the Middle East, Dubai Pet Festival is back in town on Sunday, February 27. The event takes place at Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands, the waterfront souk and marketplace by Nakheel. It’s free to attend so everyone can come, whether you’re a pet owner or just one big animal lover. There will be a number of engaging activities for pets and visitors including dog training demonstrations, a police K9 dog squad show, dog grooming demos, fancy dress competitions and pet products exhibitors.

For further information, you can visit the official show website petfestival.ae

