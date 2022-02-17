Both you and your pet will love it…

The leading and largest pet event in the Middle East, Dubai Pet Festival is back in town on Sunday, February 27. The event takes place at Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands, the waterfront souk and marketplace by Nakheel.

It’s free to attend so everyone can attend, whether you’re a pet owner or just one big animal lover. The event takes place from 2pm to 10pm.

What can you expect at Dubai Pet Festival?

Well, in short, plenty of happy wagging tails and fun. The festival combines educational and entertaining activities to help raise awareness on animal welfare and will educate visitors on all aspects related to pets.

There will be a number of engaging activities for pets and visitors including dog training demonstrations, a police K9 dog squad show, dog grooming demos, fancy dress competitions and pet products exhibitors. And, of course, there will be plenty of food stalls across the destination to help keep your energies level high.

Most importantly, if you are ready to open your doors to a permanent furry family member, there will be animal welfare and dog adoption agencies with plenty of pups looking for a forever home at the event.

Before you head over…

Humans, do note you will need to register here for all your pets before they can gain entry. Bring the registration confirmation with you on the event day on your phone or a printout.

It is a requirement by the festival that all visitors must go through a mandatory veterinary check and temperament assessment before they enter the venue. They’ll even receive a badge if they are a good boy. All pets must have a valid pet passport with valid vaccinations as per UAE law. All dogs will need to be vaccinated and the proof has to be represented at the entrance.

All strict health and safety measures will be observed during the festival. Visitors need to wear their masks at all times and practice social distancing. At the event, dogs will have to be on a leash at all times (no extendable leashes allowed).

Do note, the pet festival opens its doors to more than just dogs, so cats are welcomed too. If you have any other home-suited pets they may be on the welcome list, but do contact the organisers to quickly check to avoid being turned away at the entrance.

For further information, you can visit the official show website petfestival.ae

Featured image: Getty Images

Article images: Supplied