Back at your desk after a fun and relaxing weekend? Spread the cheer to the rest of the workweek with these fun things to do in Abu Dhabi.

From visiting a cat cafe to checking out some art and hanging out with friends, there’s so much to do in the capital.

Here are six fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, February 7

Indulge at Miami Vibes festival

Miami Vibes festival last took place back in November 2021. If you miss or missed out, we have good news. The food trucks are back and parked up at the Jiu Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. You will find vendors such as Hot Boxx, Sushic, L’Entrecote, Chiki, Pizzaz, Lobster Roll, Sakura, Lamba, Nap, On My Block, Shawarma Vibes, Street 9, Acai Berry, White Cafe, Simple and more. The trucks (32 in total) will be serving up dishes from 3pm to midnight daily until February 16. Entrance is free, but you will need to show nn Alhosn Green Pass to get in.

Miami Vibes festival, Jiu Jitsu Arena, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, daily 3pm to midnight until Feb 16. @miamivibes.ae

Tuesday, February 8

Check out sculptures and more at Alliance Francaise

Alliance Française Abu Dhabi has a new exhibition titled Sacred Lines presented by the artist Misk. Visitors will find oversized sculptures made from white marble – something the artist is well known for, wall art, paintings, and installations. The stones used for the sculptures are those that were were discovered by the artist in the Ras Al Khaimah mountains. Do note, a green pass is mandatory to enter Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi.

Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi, In front of Nissan Showroom, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 612 2900. afabudhabi.org

Visit Abu Dhabi’s first cat cafe

Meow Cafe is Abu Dhabi’s first cat cafe and is a must-visit for animal lovers. Meow is home to some very purr-fect kitties including Kiwi, Luna, Caramel, Candle, Ola, Yuki and Yuri, Cloud, Cora and others. Meow Cafe is found in the Al Muneera district of Abu Dhabi and is open daily from 10am to 10pm. Do note, there is a cover charge for entering — Dhs45 per hour for adults, and Dhs35 per hour for kids under 10. Oh right, on the menu you’ll find coffees for Dhs20 (including flat whites and Spanish lattes); tea for Dhs15; mocktails for Dhs25; pastries from Dhs10 and cakes from Dhs30(ish).

Meow Cafe, Al Muneera, 10am to 10pm. @meowcafe.ad

Wednesday, February 9

Take a tour of Qasr Al Watan’s esteemed Al Barza

If you visited the beautiful Qasr Al Watan (Palace of the Nation), before, you now have a reason to revisit because the esteemed majlis, Al Barza is now open. A ‘Barza’ refers to a majlis session during which important matters can be brought to the attention of a Sheikh. It is the largest space in the Palace after the Great Hall and holds up to 300 guests. It is located right behind the Great Hall. Visitors can learn more about Al Barza through a guided tour, or by picking up a multimedia guide at the start of their visit. Purchase your tickets here.

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, open daily 11am to 8pm, adults Dhs60, children Dhs30. Tel: 600 544442. qasralwatan.ae

Take the little ones for an art and crafts session

Mini Makers is back at Makerspace Al Zeina this February. If you have little ones between the age of four and eight, you can take them for an art session on February 9 where they can create their very own Valentine’s Heart Prints. Classes are Dhs50 per child per activity. Parents, take note, you will need to remain with your little one during the class which is for 30 minutes from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. All materials will be provided. Book on 02 558 8624.

Block C1, Al Zeina, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 558 8624. makerspace.ae

Thursday, February 10

Indulge with mates at The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar

Looking for a cool spot to chill with mates on a Thursday evening? Head to Pearl Rotana to The Warehouse Wine & Tapas Bar. You can get any four tapas bites and one pitcher of classic sangria for Dhs155 for two hours. Or, you can share 10 tapas and two pitchers of sangria for Dhs300.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Abu Dhabi, every Thur 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 307 5555. rotana.com

