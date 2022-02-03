Sponsored: Great food, great vibes, great value… And all that jazz…

One of the city’s most iconic, intimate live music destinations is now back serving up a medley of toe-tapping tracks and pocket-friendly hacks with all the easy swagger you’d expect from a venue known as… Jazz Bar. Nice.

Located at Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche, the Jazz Bar is a legitimate Abu Dhabi institution, and if those hallowed walls could speak, oh the stories they could tell. Against the soft rhythmic tap of a snare drum, we’d hear tales unfold of the talented international artists that have graced the stage, of expert-crafted mixology, of friendships born and forever memories made.

Its doors had recently closed for a remodeling that would preserve its sultry, effortlessly cool, art deco interiors for another generation. Now the music is back, four hours each night, six nights a week, Wednesday to Monday with a line-up of drink and dining deals that don’t miss a beat.

There are two ladies’ nights, on Monday and Wednesday — where soul sisters can sip two free select beverages, and then enjoy 50 per cent off house beverages until home time.

Three nights-a-week, from Monday through to Wednesday, all you jazz cats and kittens can enjoy a full 50 per cent off the food menu as part of the ‘early dinner’ promotion.

Tuesdays are for the boys, between 7pm and 10pm there’s a 50 per cent cost cut on a carefully curated collection of beverages.

And of all of this takes place, against the live musical accompaniment of the venue’s esteemed, international circuit guests. With sounds from the world of jazz, swing, soul, big band, blues, old school anthems and club bangers.

Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche, open Mon, Wed , Thu 7pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 7pm to 3am, closed Tuesday. Tel: (02) 692 4777, bluexperienceabudhabi.com

