Get these on the ‘Gram…

Dubai is full of weird and wonderful dining experiences but, very soon, you can dine in an Instagrammable VIP dining pod with stellar sea and JBR skyline views at Bluewaters Island. Say hello to Botanica, a one-of-a-kind experience, opening in March.

There will be a total of 22 luxury dining pods of different sizes, with a capacity to seat up to 168 people. Here, you can tuck into elegant Pan-Asian cuisine, which explores flavours from China, Japan and Thailand, albeit with a ‘modern touch’.

The sleek black pods are lined with cushy green sofas surrounding a central table. There’s also an indoor bar area which can seat up to 30 people. Amongst the cool black fittings and mood lighting, there’s a canopy of foliage for that extra Instagrammability.

Dishes from the Pan-Asian menu include the likes of rock lobsters with truffle, korean chicken bao, tom yum or tom kha soup, a varied selection of makis, nigiris and sashimis, Chinese dimsums and gyozas, Thai green curry, Burmese khow suey, Sichuan beef, miso ramen, laksa, pad Thai, and more.

Each of the pods are privately serviced, so you can enjoy the ultimate VIP experience. There’s no word yet on an exact date in March for opening, but we’re told more information is set to follow soon. Botanica is located adjacent to the pedestrian bridge connected to JBR.

When it opens in March, Botanica will be one of the many new dining concepts to open on Bluewaters Island, following the recent opening of Clay Dubai. Another Japanese restaurant, Virgin Izakaya is also set to open in the very near future.

Images: Provided