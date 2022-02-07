Say hello to Virgin Izakaya…

Chic dining is set to combine with a lively social space when suave new Japanese restaurant, Virgin Izakaya, opens on Bluewaters Island soon. Following the huge success of the brand’s various restaurants in Russia, it will be its first outpost in the Middle East, and, at first peek, it looks amazing.

Renders of the restaurant show it to be ultra-Instagrammable, with hues of deep red, offset against earthy woods and leafy plants, and dim lighting giving it a sultry feel. The restaurant will be set over two floors, with floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly capturing sea views out across to Dubai’s JBR.

In Japanese culture, ‘izakaya’ means sharing a variety of small dishes and snacks, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at Virgin Izakaya. The culinary concept is about everyone at the table trying everything, encouraging you to try something that you might not normally opt for, and discussing it with friends.

Culinary theatrics and traditional robata grill-style cooking are at the heart of Virgin Izakaya, and you’ll be able to watch your dishes being prepared with a flourish. You’ll experience authentic Japanese cuisine, with menu highlights that include raw sashimi, sea urchin and robata specialties.

As well as a spacious, yet intimate restaurant area, Virgin Izakaya will boast a large bar area which will serve up a considerable selection of wines, spirits, specially-curate cocktails, and even rare types of traditional Japanese sake. Whether you’re joining for dinner or after-work drinks, it looks like a fabulous new spot.

An official opening date for Virgin Izakaya Dubai has not yet been revealed, but we will be sure to let you know when it does…

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, coming soon. @virgin.izakaya_dxb

Images: Provided