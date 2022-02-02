The island destination is a buzzing hub of activity…

Sitting pretty on Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai has fast become one of Dubai’s most popular attractions since it opened in October 2021. It has 48 cabins that rotate around its 250 metre high wheel which provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf. If you’re visiting the exciting attraction, there’s no better excuse to check out some of Bluewaters Island’s fabulous restaurants for dinner.

Alici

Italian-accented seafood is the star of the show at this beautiful restaurant, which boasts a chic blue-and-white colour palette and breezy terrace overlooking JBR and the Arabian Sea. From a huge oyster selection to authentic antipasti – which is perfect for sharing – and of course, pizzas, pastas and risottos, there’s something for the Italian fan in every one of us.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, daily 12pm to 3.30pm, 7pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 275 2577. @alicidubai

Brass Monkey

If you’re looking for a laid-back, casual vibe with plenty of fun after visiting Ain Dubai, head to Brass Monkey. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Downstairs, you’ll find the huge 12-lane bowling alley, which is the biggest of its kind in Dubai. You’ll also find a bar and restaurant, named Americana, serving casual, easy-to-eat food such as beef sliders, a vegan mushroom pizza and even an old-school 80’s banana split dessert. Upstairs is a second bar and restaurant concept, Bushido, which is Japanese themed. It has cool graffiti on the walls and an Insta-worthy neon boombox DJ booth. The cuisine here is pan-Asian, with stunning dishes such as grilled prawns and Brass Monkey’s signature chicken on the menu.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Mon to Wed 4pm to 1am, Wed 4pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 582 7277 @brassmonkeysocial

Clay Dubai

Tucked under the world’s tallest observation wheel is new Nikkei concept, Clay. The large, beautifully designed restaurant has different dining zones, and features a leafy green outdoor terrace with JBR views. The menu encompasses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, including a sashimi served ‘new style’; a highlight of which is the hotate (Dhs85); lightly seared scallops with truffle eel sauce and topped with cubes of melt-in-the-mouth foie gras which are blowtorched at the table. Other menu highlights include the Wagyu Teri truffle and the Chilean seabass served with moreish Nikkei rice. Clay Dubai is packed at dinner time, and we recommend bagging a seat out on the terrace which sits directly under Ain Dubai itself.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

The London Project

Cool botanical venue, which can be found close to Ain Dubai, The London Project has long been one of the go-to restaurants and cocktail bars on Bluewaters Island. Inspired by the eclectic boroughs of, you guessed it, London, the two-floor restaurant seamlessly combines a cool eatery and a stylish place to enjoy a huge range of Instagrammable gin creations. There are plenty of small plates that are perfect for sharing, including truffle flatbread, short rib croquettes, grilled wild tiger prawns and Tijuana fish tacos. Mains include fish and chips, steak, confit two-legged duck and much more.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Puerto 99

The vibrant flavours of Mexico are on show at this lively south-of-the-border eatery, which is a semi-casual place to down if you’re on the hunt for somewhere fuss-free. Tuck into tacos, tostadas and ceviche, or a Wagyu rib-eye, short rib or cream spider crab if you’re a little more hungry. A DJ adds to the party vibe and the brunch is always busy on a weekend.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island, Sat to Mon 12.30pm to 1.30am, Tue to Fri 12.30pm to 2.30am. Tel: (04) 557 6627. puerto99.ae

Zhen Wei

Those in the mood for Asian fare should head to Zhen Wei for a spot of dinner after their trip to Ain Dubai. From whole Beijing duck, to hand-pulled noodles and Wagyu beef, the chefs at Zhen Wei will take you on a journey to the Orient. You’ll find the restaurant at Caesars Palace Dubai with beautiful views of the lush vegetation at the resort and, beyond it, sea views.

Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tues to Sun 6pm to 12am, closed on Mondays. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com

Images: Social/provided