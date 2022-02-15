For optimal green hue viewing experiences…

The Dhs10 billion development of Jubail Island is now well underway with the handover of villas on track for its scheduled start of 2023.

The latest gem to emerge fully formed from the team driving the low-impact, low-density construction, Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), is the ‘Jubail 360’ viewing platform, offering panoramic views from the top of its nine metre high perch.

Looking out over the project nestled in the green embrace of the island’s spectacular network of mangrove trees, Jubail 360 sits on top of Marfa Al Jubail hill.

Island life

Once completed, the new look Jubail Island will include a collection of retail outlets, coffee shops, restaurants; entertainment and recreation facilities including a sports centre, parks, schools, supermarkets, nurseries, a community club, specialised clinics, and other facilities.

As part of the greater Abu Dhabi archipelago, Jubail Island is found between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, accessed by bridges from opposing poles of the island. It’s a 20 minute drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi, and once this phase of construction is complete will house six residential villages.

More to the mangroves

One of the areas most famous existing attractions, Jubail Mangrove Park will remain in place.

Jubail Mangrove Park opened in January 2020, offering visitors the opportunity to explore one of this region’s most fascinating natural ecosystems. Found nestled on a quiet outcrop of Jubail Island — the mangroves became an instant hit with locals, residents and tourists. It features a meandering 2.3km boardwalk and sits about 20 minutes drive from Downtown Abu Dhabi. Park inhabitants include herons, flamingos, turtles, gazelle, crabs, as well as some more mysterious creatures. There’s plenty of ways to explore this fascinating turquoise expanse including ranger-led, guided boardwalk (from Dhs50), kayak (Dhs100), and e-canoe tours (from Dhs80) of the mangroves.

For more information on the Jubail Island Project, visit jubailisland.ae. Or book a viewing by Tel: (02) 448 001.

Images: Provided / @may.shots via Instagram