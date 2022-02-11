There are also picnic sites, adventure playgrounds, a cycling track and more…

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has just announced the launch of a gorgeous new low-environmental-impact leisure mega project surrounding a serene expanse of man-made lake.

Camping in style

Now open to the public, Al Wathba Lake Camp sits 45 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi’s city centre (by car) and comprises 13 separate (self-set up plots for tents and RVs) campsites with either lake or desert views, at a total capacity of around 120 people.

What’s on at the lake?

There are 24 picnic sites and areas designated for barbecues; a 1.4km stretch of scenic running track around the lake; a new 1.2km long Cycle track with rental centre; two volleyball courts; seven playgrounds; a pontoon walk; two separate observation decks; food trucks; cafes; rental services; parking, first aid facilities; restrooms and more.

Talking about the launch H.E Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Acting Director General of Operational Affairs in Department of Municipalities and Transport said: “Our sites will appeal to a wide range of campers, families and nature lovers, whether you are an adventure enthusiast who will enjoy our new attraction areas or a cyclist who wants to reconnect with this amazing landscape while ensuring that the natural surroundings are preserved, and Abu Dhabi’s amazing biodiversity protected.”

