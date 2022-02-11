There are also picnic sites, adventure playgrounds, a cycling track and more…

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has just announced the launch of a gorgeous new low-environmental-impact leisure mega project surrounding a serene expanse of man-made lake.

Camping in style

Now open to the public, Al Wathba Lake Camp sits 45 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi’s city centre (by car) and comprises 13 separate (self-set up plots for tents and RVs) campsites with either lake or desert views, at a total capacity of around 120 people.

What’s on at the lake?

There are 24 picnic sites and areas designated for barbecues; a 1.4km stretch of scenic running track around the lake; a new 1.2km long Cycle track with rental centre; two volleyball courts; seven playgrounds; a pontoon walk; two separate observation decks; food trucks; cafes; rental services; parking, first aid facilities; restrooms and more.

.@AbuDhabiDMT has opened Al Wathba Lake Camp, with 13 campsites and 24 picnic sites, further expanding #AbuDhabi’s leisure offerings and promoting eco-tourism in the emirate. pic.twitter.com/15Jf0YL9oU — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 11, 2022

Talking about the launch H.E Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Acting Director General of Operational Affairs in Department of Municipalities and Transport said: “Our sites will appeal to a wide range of campers, families and nature lovers, whether you are an adventure enthusiast who will enjoy our new attraction areas or a cyclist who wants to reconnect with this amazing landscape while ensuring that the natural surroundings are preserved, and Abu Dhabi’s amazing biodiversity protected.”

دائرة البلديات والنقل تفتتح مخيم بحيرة الوثبة، ليكون وجهة ترفيهية جديدة تتسع لحوالي 120 شخصاً، وتستوعب 500 زائر يومياً. يمكن للزوار استخدام الأماكن المخصصة للنزهة وللشواء، مما يوسع خيارات الوجهات الترفيهية #في_أبوظبي ويشجع السياحة البيئية في الإمارة. pic.twitter.com/aSttbQdwm4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 11, 2022

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office