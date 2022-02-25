Masks will continue to be mandatory in closed spaces…

Face masks will no longer be mandatory in certain settings in the UAE from Saturday February 26 as the country continues to relax Covid-19 restrictions.

تُعلن الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة #الطوارئ_والأزمات والكوارث عن تخفيف إجراءات #كوفيد19 الاحترازية والوقائية تماشياً مع استراتيجية الدولة لخلق التوازن بين الصحة العامة ومختلف القطاعات الحيوية ودعماً للجهود الوطنية لتحقيق التعافي المستدام، وذلك اعتباراً من 1 مارس 2022.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/9EQX7uJCgX — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 25, 2022

An initial announcement gave March 1 as the date for the relaxation of rules, but an update posted to Twitter revised the date to Saturday February 26.

تنويه عاجل: تحديث موعد بدء تفعيل قرارات تخفيف الإجراءات الاحترازية للمخالطين، والصلاة في المساجد، والسفر وحضور الفعاليات في دولة #الإمارات لتبدأ اعتباراً من الغد 26 فبراير 2022.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 25, 2022

From this weekend, face masks will become optional across the UAE when people are in open spaces, but must still be worn in closed settings. The announcement was made by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority via Twitter on Friday night.

في ظل العودة التدريجية للحياة الطبيعية الجديدة، وعودة الأنشطة المختلفة للدولة، تقرر تخفيف إجراءات الصلاة في المساجد والسفر وحضور مختلف الفعاليات بالإضافة عودة الأنشطة الرياضية في #الإمارات.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/z1cA3AoXTg — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 25, 2022

The move is in line with the country’s efforts to achieve sustainable recovery while preserving the health and safety of residents and visitors, the announcement read.

In additon to the changes to mask wearing rules in the UAE, it was also announced that those that come into contact with a positive case will no longer have to isolate, provided they undergo two PCR tests 48 hours apart within five days of contact.

The news comes on the same evening that Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that Green Pass would no longer be mandatory to enter the UAE capital from other emirates from Monday February 28.