Green pass regulations will remain in place for entering Abu Dhabi…

Abu Dhabi is removing the need to have green pass to enter the emirate from Monday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced. Effective from Monday February 28, visitors wishing to travel into Abu Dhabi from the rest of the UAE won’t have to show green status on Al Hosn, and EDE screening devices at the entrances to Abu Dhabi will also be scrapped.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters committee has approved the removal of EDE scanners and requirements for green pass to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, effective Monday, 28 February, 2022. Green pass will still be required to enter public spaces in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/CVP9BEvqNG — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 25, 2022

The announcement, made on Twitter on Friday by Abu Dhabi Media Office, said that the move is “in line with the start of the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The decision follows positive indicators signalling the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by the community’s commitment to preventive measures,” a secondary Tweet added.

However, while you won’t need Green Pass to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi, you’ll still have to show green Al Hosn status to enter public spaces in Abu Dhabi, including in malls, restaurants and hotels.

The Green Pass was put in place to ensure safe entry to some public places in the capital. It is indicated on Alhosn app and you will need to show your green status to enter public places in Abu Dhabi. It applies to citizens, residents and visitors.

Images: Getty Images