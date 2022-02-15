With one-way fares from just Dhs70…

With travel restrictions easing and more destinations welcoming travellers again, it’s time to start making those long weekend plans. If you’ve already ticked off weekends in Sri Lanka, Oman and the Maldives, it’s time to discover somewhere new. Luckily, the UAE’s array of low-cost airlines are here to get you inspired, with new flight routes launching in the coming weeks from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – with fares as little as Dhs70 one-way.

Here are 3 new flight routes from the UAE to tick off your travel bucket list.

Osh, Kyrgyzstan

From February 20, you’ll be able to fly directly from Sharjah to Osh in the south of Kyrgyzstan thanks to a new flight route from Air Arabia. Flights will depart from Sharjah International Airport for Osh at 9.45pm on Fridays and Sundays, arriving at a local time of 3.15am the following morning. The return flight departs Osh International Airport on Monday and Saturday at 4.25am, returning to Sharjah at 6.25am GST. This is the second direct flight the Sharjah-based low-cost airline offers to Kyrgyzstan: Air Arabia already flies to Bishkek. Referred to as “the capital of the south”, Osh is considered the second largest and oldest city is Kyrgyzstan. Here epic mountain panoramas, architectural marvels and charming bazaars all form part of the diverse local landscape.

Return fares from Dhs1,349, airarabia.com

AlUla, Saudi Arabia

From next month, Dubai’s low-cost airline flydubai will fly direct to the unique landscape of AlUla, beginning flights from Wednesday March 2. Becoming the first UAE carrier to operate this route from Dubai, the airline will operate the flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, making it the perfect schedule for those looking to soak up AlUla’s incredible ancient history and array of tourism delights over a long weekend. An unspoiled ancient wonder, AlUla is home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, Hegra. This site opened to global travellers for the first time in 2020 and visitors can now explore and view the remains of a remarkable and rich historical and archaeological site. AlUla offers visitors a journey through a living museum of the preserved Nabataean tombs of Hegra, sandstone outcrops, historic dwellings and monuments, both natural and man-made, that hold thousands of years of largely unexplored human history.

Return fares from Dhs1,115. flydubai.com

Aqaba and Amman, Jordan

Looking to tick off a long weekend in Jordan? With flights around the three-and-a-half-hour mark, and a landscape that includes historical Petra, the unique Dead Sea, otherworldly Wadi Rum and foodie-focused Amman, Jordan is an appealing destination for a long weekend from the UAE. And as if that wasn’t enough incentive, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is launching flights to two destinations in Jordan from April, with one-way fares from as little as Dhs70. From April 28, fly to the southern coastal spoils of Aqaba from the UAE capital on Sundays and Thursdays for a much-needed drop-and-flop beach break at one of the areas many resorts. As of April 30, a direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Amman every Tuesday and Saturday opens up the opportunity to discover Amman’s vibrant restaurant scene, up-and-coming arts sector, or even plan a trip to the Dead Sea, to tick floating in the salty waters off your travel bucket list.

From Dhs298 return, wizzair.com

