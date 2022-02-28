Get to them quick before they’re gone…

Dubai has plenty of exciting things to look forward to in March, but we’ve uncovered even more fun-filled activities. From fashion to food, here are the best pop-ups to check out in Dubai right now.

Check out a stylish floating exhibition

For those of you who love fashion, there’s a new immersive Louis Vuitton exhibition to check out. See LV is now open to visitors in a specially designed space in Downtown Dubai, in front of The Dubai Mall. Inside See LV, visitors can see a mix of archival objects from the Maison’s heritage collection with recent creations. Visitors will uncover all facets of Louis Vuitton’s history and creations from the modern collection to early twentieth-century trunks, artistic collaborations and iconic leather creations. It’s open until March 7.

See LV, in front of The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 10am to midnight daily, free. louisvuitton.com

See a colourful car in a cool hotel

Artist Nat Bowen has collaborated with McLaren to showcase colourful artworks including a customised supercar. See this along with other eye-catching pieces at Me Dubai in The Opus, Business Bay.

Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily until March 31. @nat.bowen

Discover the world of Jean Paul Gaultier

From now until March 31, the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will host ‘Jean Paul Gaultier, from A to Z’; a fashion exhibition showcasing the couture’s incredible works. It is described as a ‘journey across almost five decades that showcases his values of tolerance, humanity, inclusion and commitment’.

France Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, daily until March 31, free with Expo ticket. @expo2020dubai

Check out a new immersive show at Infinity des Lumières

Jetting off into space and experiencing the vast cosmos is one of those experiences only a handful of humans can witness. If you’ve ever wondered what floating around up above the world so high would be like, this immersive exhibition at Infinity des Lumières is one you have to explore. At this show, a collab with the digital art space and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, you will be surrounded by 3,000 HD digital moving images of stars, planets, nebulae and supernovas – all of which will make you feel like your floating in space. The out-of-this-world show takes place from February 11 to April 2 with shows taking place daily from 6pm to 10pm. Tickets for the experience can be booked online here for Dhs150 per person.

Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge, Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Feb 11 to April 2, Dhs150 per person. infinitylumieres.com

Coming soon

Miami Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vibes Food Festival (@miamivibes.ae)

This Instagrammable food festival just packed up a series in Abu Dhabi but has already announced a return to Dubai. We’re not sure yet exactly when or where it will be taking place, but you can expect a load of exciting food trucks and tasty treats to try.

@miamivibes.ae