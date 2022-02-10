Singers, inspirational talks, festivals, and your last chance to go to Expo…

As we move into March, there’s plenty of things to do in Dubai. While we say goodbye to one of Dubai’s biggest success stories – Expo 2020 Dubai – we welcome some top new restaurants, a dazzling new attraction, and the arrival of some top singers and performing stars.

Here are 10 things to look forward to in Dubai this March.

March 2: Get inspired as Steven Bartlett takes to the Dubai Opera stage

Steven Bartlett is an entrepreneur, author, podcaster and most-recently, a ‘dragon’ on hit BBC show Dragons’ Den. His weekly podcast The Diary of a CEO is the number one podcast in its category, and regularly tops the overall charts, giving insights into the side of business that CEOs don’t normally show. ‘An Evening with Steven Bartlett & Guests’ will be coming to Dubai Opera on Wednesday March 2, and offer Dubai residents a chance to ask Steven questions live on the night. The show will be presented by Motivate Talent, part of Motivate Media Group.

Dubai Opera, 8pm, Wednesday March 2, Dhs250. dubai.platinumlist.net

Throughout March: Step into 2071 at Museum of the Future

Construction on Dubai’s jaw-dropping Museum of the Future began almost nine years ago, and it finally opened its doors on February 22, 2022. The Museum of the Future is a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle and covers an area of 30,000 square metres and is 7-stories standing at 77m high. Each floor looks like a film set from ‘a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with.’ There are immersive and expansive and the content has been crafted by experts in the field. Topics featured include the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.

Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, 10am to 6pm daily, Dhs145. museumofthefuture.ae

March date TBC: Gather your squad for dinner in a pod

From next month, you can add dining in a VIP dining pod with stellar sea and JBR skyline views to your culinary bucket list. Say hello to Botanica, a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience, opening on Bluewaters this March. There will be a total of 22 luxury dining pods of different sizes, with a capacity to seat up to 168 people. Here, you can tuck into elegant Pan-Asian cuisine, which explores flavours from China, Japan and Thailand, albeit with a ‘modern touch’.

Botanica, Bluewaters Island, opening March 2022.

March 9 to 13: Marvel at some serious marine motors as Dubai International Boat Show returns

Pretend you’ve got the means and hop aboard the region’s most anticipated boating event, now located in its new home at Dubai Harbour. Alongside ogling some top boats and yachts, there’s Dive MENA Expo, free watersports, a supercar promenade, fishing competition, and a Nikki Beach pop-up where you can expect top tunes from the resident DJ, live acts, delicious bites and signature drinks.

Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, March 9 to 13, tickets from Dhs35. boatshowdubai.com

March 12 and 13: Get locked-in with the best staycation in the UAE

Everyone’s favourite staycation deal returns. This time, we’re off to Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island. You’ll enjoy early check-in, free pampering for boys and girls, a huge brunch at the cosy and contemporary Seafood Shack, party on at beach-facing RBG sports bar, and even a beach BBQ to keep the party going into the night. After a night’s rest in the hotel’s new comfy rooms, guests are treated to breakfast the next day, watersports, and a 2pm check out all thrown in too. Rooms cost Dhs699 per couple. Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no.

What’s On Lock In: Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island, March 12 and 13, Dhs699. Book your room here

March 16: Head to a St Patrick’s Day concert headlined by Ronan Keating

Celebrate Paddy’s Day at Coca-Cola Arena with Ronan Keating. His single ‘When You Say Nothing at All’ was featured in the film Notting Hill and reached number one in several countries. The Irish singer-songwriter, who was part of Boyzone has performed with Elton John at Madison Square Gardens, sung for the Pope, hosted diverse shows from Miss World to the Eurovison Song Contest to the MTV Europe Awards.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, 9pm, Friday March 18, from Dhs145. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

March 18 to 20: Get bendy at Yoga Festival

Feeling trapped by technology? A web of emails, Spark ads, Insta-scrolling, and Zoom calls all proving to be a bit too much? Gesticulate all that frustration, and then check out YogaFest: it’s the Middle East’s largest eco-conscious wellness event. As you’ve probably guessed, there is a lot of yoga, but you’ll also find super holistic lovely mindful stuff like sound healing, meditation, and Thai massage, while in the dedicated Learning Tent, there are handstand workshops, enriching talks about self-love, sessions on making your own incense and much more.

Internet City Amphitheatre, Fri 4pm to 8.45pm, Sat 6.20am to 9pm, Sun 7am to 7pm. yogafest.me

March date TBC: Dine on southern Italian flavours at a chic new restaurant

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare is the first Dubai outpost from Mine & Yours Group – the new hospitality brand lead by the expert mind of Piero Giglio in collaboration with Sunset Hospitality, and it’s launching this March. The upscale Italian restaurant is bringing a taste of the southern Dolce Vita to Dubai Harbour, terrazzo-style tiles, and floor to ceiling glass windows to offer views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline. Inspired by southern Italy, the spot will showcase the best of Italian seafood, and for a flight through L’Amo crustacean dishes, diners can opt for high-quality Italian specialties such as Ricci di Mare and red prawns from Mazara del Vallo, as well as enjoy the freshest seafood catches of the day.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mar, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, opening March 2022. @lamobistrodelmare

March 26: Glam up for The Dubai World Cup

The Meydan racing calendar is an action-packed roster of brilliant horse racing from November until March, accumulating with the famed Dubai World Cup, which will this year be hosted on Saturday March 26. The 26th edition of the incredible sporting event comes with a total prize pot of $30.5 million, and while the star of the show may be the racing action, the day also has a heavy focus on the fashion, and there’s plenty of off-track entertainment too. In Apron Views, there’s a restaurant and entertainment village with plenty of activities, while the fourth floor Paddock View comes with an outdoor terrace overlooking the course, an international buffet and drinks packages. is the open-to-all-ticket holders’ social village with activities and entertainment options a plenty.

Meydan Grandstand, Meydan, Saturday March 26, from Dhs20, dubairacingclub.com

Until March 31: It’s your last chance to witness the World’s Greatest Show

After six months of incredible feats, international acts, stunning entertainment and lots more, Expo 2020 Dubai will draw to a close on March 31. Do you have a favourite pavilion you simply have to return to? A restaurant you’ve still not ticked off your bucket list? A National Day celebration you simply can’t miss? It’s your last chance to discover it now. As a further incentive, season pass tickets are just Dhs50 until the end of March.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai South, until March 31, from Dhs50. expo2020dubai.com